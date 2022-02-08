Ask SAM: How long should I keep documents?

Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, let us know that The Salvation Army is having a pop-up coat give-away from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

Coats will be available one per person per family while supplies last. Hats, gloves, scarves, and socks will also be given away.

Anyone interested in donating a new or gently used coat may drop them off at any location of A Cleaner World through Saturday.

Monetary gifts are also being accepted online at www.SalvationArmyWS.org.

The Salvation Army is also giving away coats at its building at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The coats are available during the hours that the food pantry is open.

Pantry hours are 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Registration is not required and coats are available one per person per family while supplies last.

The giveaways at the food pantry are “ongoing as long as there is a need and we have coats available,” Campbell said.

