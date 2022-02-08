Ask SAM: How long should I keep documents?

Q: How long should I keep old tax returns and other important documents?
M.P.
Answer: Different documents should be held for various lengths of time.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, “Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out.”
Keep records for three years unless you don’t report income that’s more than 25% of the gross income that you reported. Keep those records for six years.
If you don’t file a return or you file a fraudulent return keep the records permanently.
Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.
Keep these records permanently:
* "Major financial records.
* "Birth and death certificates.
* "Social Security cards.
* "Marriage licenses.
* "Divorce papers.
* "Military discharge documents.
* "Life insurance policies.
* "Wills and living wills.
Keep the following documents for one year:
* "Regular statements, pay stubs.
* "Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.
* "You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.
* "The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away."
The organization recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.
They also recommend brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.
The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.
Salvation Army coat giveaway
Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, let us know that The Salvation Army is having a pop-up coat give-away from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Coats will be available one per person per family while supplies last. Hats, gloves, scarves, and socks will also be given away.
Anyone interested in donating a new or gently used coat may drop them off at any location of A Cleaner World through Saturday.
Monetary gifts are also being accepted online at www.SalvationArmyWS.org.
The Salvation Army is also giving away coats at its building at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The coats are available during the hours that the food pantry is open.
Pantry hours are 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Registration is not required and coats are available one per person per family while supplies last.
The giveaways at the food pantry are “ongoing as long as there is a need and we have coats available,” Campbell said.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101