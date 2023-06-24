Q: I've got a lot of old documents, tax returns, receipts from charitable donations, some 1099 and W-2 forms and the like. How long should I hold on to them?

M.P.

Answer: Different documents should be held for various lengths of time.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, "Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out."

Keep records for three years unless you don't report income that's more than 25% of the gross income that you reported. Keep those records for six years.

If you don't file a return or you file a fraudulent return keep the records permanently.

Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

* "Major financial records.

* "Birth and death certificates.

* "Social Security cards.

* "Marriage licenses.

* "Divorce papers.

* "Military discharge documents.

* "Life insurance policies.

* "Wills and living wills.

Keep the following documents for one year:

* "Regular statements, pay stubs.

* "Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

* "You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.

* "The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away."

The organization recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

They also recommend brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

AARP has these suggestions about storing the documents so you can find them.

Keep the documents in an organized fashion as opposed to thrown in a box or drawer. If you need them, it'll make it easier to find the necessary documents if the IRS contacts you.

“There's nothing wrong with saving your records longer than the legal limits if it gives you peace of mind and you can stand the clutter.

“You might consider storing some records in the cloud — remote computer storage space that you rent.

“Although many people keep paper records, it's also smart to have the documents converted to electronic files and stored in the cloud. It's a good idea to have two sets, in case one is destroyed.”

AARP recommends that if you have your taxes prepared by a tax professional, such as an accountant, or enrolled agent, you should keep a copy of the tax return and accompanying documentation. Although the tax preparer has a copy, you are ultimately responsible for the return.