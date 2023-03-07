Q: Driving home Wednesday I saw an electronic sign saying that High Point Road will close March 13. Why? When will it reopen? No one in the neighborhood had been informed a closure was imminent. — L.E.

Answer: Kevin Hedrick, a resident engineer with N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said the closing is part of Northern Beltway construction. The work is expected about three years, Hedrick said. Crews will try to reopen High Point Road sooner, he said.

The work will be done by contractors for DOT. The road will be closed between Union Cross Road and Glenn Hi Road.

“Message boards advising motorists of this upcoming closure were installed on March 1st by the contractor. High Point Road is closing for the construction of a new concrete box culvert.

“The existing box culvert under High Point Road will be removed and the roadway open cut for a diversion channel for the new box culvert construction. Along with the culvert construction, additional grading, bridge construction and roadway work will take place along High Point Road and I-74/US 311, and this work is expected to be complete in late 2026.

“The new interchange will connect I-74/US 311 to the northern beltway project being built near I-40. This new interchange will have multiple flyover bridges and ramps that will cross High Point Road. Due to the amount of work involved to construct this interchange, the length of time High Point Road will be closed is unknown, but our contractor advises they will work progressively to re-open High Point Road as soon as possible,” Hedrick said.

The main contractor for the project is Flatiron Constructors. It and its subcontractors began clearing in the construction area earlier this year. This section of the Northern Beltway project will cost $126 million, NCDOT said in a news release.

Q: Is there an update on when the Meadowlark Drive construction will be completed? Nothing has been done in months, except a few concrete barriers were removed. — R.S.

Answer: Robert Prestwood, the city engineer for the City of Winston-Salem, is very aware of the problems on Meadowlark Drive.

“We continue to push the contractor to increase the amount of work they have completed and to devote more resources to the job. The regular rain the past few months has made it more difficult to get much work completed.

“The contract we have does include liquidated damages that will be enforced if the project is not finished by the completion date,” Prestwood said.

The project began in 2014, when voters approved money to widen Meadowlark Drive. The plans called for widening the road and adding a center turn lane. Unfortunately, the bids came in higher than expected, and in 2018 the city began again on the project, according to a column by Scott Sexton last year.

The construction company, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy, told city officials that they were experiencing a shortage of workers for the project, Sexton wrote, stalling work there.