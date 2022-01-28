Ask SAM: How many and which U.S. senators are up for re-election this year?

Q: Which U.S. senators are up for re-election this year?
A.D.
Answer: A total of 34 U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot this year. Of the seats, 20 are held by Republicans and 14 are held by Democrats, according to rollcall.com.
Of those, five Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election, including Sen. Richard Burr of Winston-Salem. The others not running are Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri. One Democrat, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, has announced that he will not seek re-election.
This class of senators was elected in November 2016 and sworn in Jan. 3, 2017.
Their terms will expire Jan. 3, 2023.
The Republican seats that will be up for re-election are those held by: Roy Blunt, (MO); John Boozman, (AR); Burr, (NC); Mike Crapo, (ID); Chuck Grassley, (IA); John Hoeven, (ND); Ron Johnson, (WI); John Kennedy, (LA); James Lankford, (OK); Mike Lee, (UT); Jerry Moran, (KS); Lisa Murkowski, (AK); Rand Paul, (KY); Portman, (OH); Marco Rubio, (FL); Tim Scott, (SC); Richard Shelby, (AL); John Thune, (SD); Toomey, (PA); and Todd Young, (IN).
The Democratic seats are: Michael Bennet, (CO); Richard Blumenthal, (CT); Catherine Cortez Masto, (NV); Tammy Duckworth, (IL); Margaret Wood Hassan, (NH); Mark Kelly, (AZ); Patrick Leahy, (VT); Patty Murray, (WA); Alex Padilla, (CA); Brian Schatz, (HI); Charles Schumer, (NY); Chris Van Hollen, (MD); Raphael Warnock, (GA); and Ron Wyden, (OR).
Q: I gave a memorial for a friend recently. All of a sudden, I'm getting requests from charities I've heard of and many I haven't. They seem like good causes, but I'm limited in the number of charities I can give to. How do I stop the requests?
B.H.
Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you directly contact the charities you don't want to support, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list.
You can make anonymous gifts when you do decide to donate. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to charitynavigator.org.
You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association's list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $2 processing fee to register. For more information about DMA, go to dmachoice.org.
Free tax preparation help
The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax-return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.
All taxpayers who receive help must provide proof of COVID-19 full vaccination and boosters. In addition, qualified taxpayers need to have an email account.
Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program's scope of work, but seldom are people turned away.
Clients do not need to be members of AARP.
Tax return preparation will be same day and by appointment only.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet by:
* Printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or by picking one up at one of the following locations. Please take only one packet per return.
* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., third floor reference desk.
* Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, front desk.
* Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., front desk.
* Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., front desk.
Instructions are included in the packets.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101