Ask SAM: How many and which U.S. senators are up for re-election this year?

The Democratic seats are: Michael Bennet, (CO); Richard Blumenthal, (CT); Catherine Cortez Masto, (NV); Tammy Duckworth, (IL); Margaret Wood Hassan, (NH); Mark Kelly, (AZ); Patrick Leahy, (VT); Patty Murray, (WA); Alex Padilla, (CA); Brian Schatz, (HI); Charles Schumer, (NY); Chris Van Hollen, (MD); Raphael Warnock, (GA); and Ron Wyden, (OR).

Q: I gave a memorial for a friend recently. All of a sudden, I'm getting requests from charities I've heard of and many I haven't. They seem like good causes, but I'm limited in the number of charities I can give to. How do I stop the requests?

B.H.

Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you directly contact the charities you don't want to support, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list.

You can make anonymous gifts when you do decide to donate. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to charitynavigator.org.

