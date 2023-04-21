Q: Spring is here and so is public radio fundraising time. I am a sustainer for WFDD and got to wondering: Out of 260 working days in a year, on how many of those days does WFDD have a fundraiser?

F.M.

Answer: Most radio stations rely on advertisements to make money.

Public radio stations, for the most part, rely on contributions to keep the lights on.

Tom Dollenmayer, the general manager of WFDD, the NPR station at Wake Forest University, explains the station’s fundraising year.

“WFDD conducts three fundraisers per year: Spring, Fall, and December. To answer the listener’s question directly, WFDD fundraises 19 out of the 260 work days per year.

“And these fundraisers are integral to supporting our mission. 88% of WFDD’s funding comes from the community, the majority of that from individual donors. The remainder of that portion comes from generous business sponsors,” he said.

The station also has fundraisers in the community that are not on the air and do not interfere with programming. Those fundraisers include the Bar Meet-Ups and Mug Stops.

Dollenmayer said that they are trying something new this year.

“This Spring, WFDD is experimenting with a new fund drive strategy in which we’ll be live on air only four days over the course of two weeks. In the days we are not on-air, WFDD will encourage giving using email and normal program breaks (every program WFDD airs includes four breaks per hour, which are the times provided by the program for WFDD to handle station business, which includes thank-you messages for business sponsors — also called underwriting — and station information promos).

“We are very grateful for your reader’s support as a Sustainer. We love and value the relationship we have with our listeners and donors and welcome them to contact us anytime," he said.

Q: Country Club Road particularly from five points to where it crosses over Silas Creek Parkway is in a deplorable condition. The street is littered with potholes and sunken sewer manholes. I would like to know if the resurfacing of Country Club Road will be included in the upcoming 2023 resurfacing contract. T.F.

Answer: Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said Country Club is not on the list for resurfacing this year.

“As you are probably aware, there is a tremendous need for resurfacing activities in our community but we have limited resources so we have to utilize a “worst is first” philosophy.

“County Club is not included in the current resurfacing contract that is been underway since last year, however, it will be considered under the next contract (currently being developed).

“In the interim, staff is working with utility contractors to improve the quality of the utility cuts along this section of road,” he said.

Shredding event canceled

The Women’s Fellowship of Fairview Moravian Church has canceled their After Tax Day Shred because of the forecast of thunderstorms Saturday.

Job fair

Davidson County Schools will have a job fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis-Townsend Elementary School, 975 Heath Church Road, Lexington.