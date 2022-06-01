Ask SAM: How many people were at the Paul McCartney concert?

In the aftermath of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back Tour” concert here on May 21 a couple of questions came in:

Q:

1. Where did Paul McCartney stay when he was in Winston-Salem? Did he visit any places in the city other than the concert venue? S.C.

2. What was the attendance at the Paul McCartney concert at Truist Field? I only saw that it was in the "thousands." I've never seen that stadium so packed with fans. L.O.C.

Answer: Will Pantages, an associate athletic director at Wake Forest University, said that there was a full house at the concert.

“Truist Field hosted a capacity crowd (33,500) for this memorable event.

“Additionally, Sir Paul McCartney traveled into and out of Winston-Salem the same day of the concert,” he said.

The next concert on the tour was May 25 in Hollywood, Fla., followed by a concert in Orlando on May 28 and Knoxville on May 31.

Q: What happened to Tracy Clemons on the Fox8 morning news?

A.J.

Answer: Clemons announced Feb. 28 that he was leaving Fox8 to return to Houston, Texas. He joined the station in June of 2018, according to mikemcguff.com, a Houston-area media blogger.

Prior to coming to WGHP, Clemons was a multimedia journalist at KTRK-TV in Houston. He is now the associate vice president for marketing and communications at Texas Southern University.

Clemons' last day at Fox8 was March 11.

Q: My accountant filed my state tax return in March at the same time as my federal tax return, both electronically. I got my federal refund on March 29. Why the delay in state refunds?

R.C.

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Revenue said that most refunds have been paid and that they are continuing to process returns. He explained the delay.

“The North Carolina Department of Revenue opened tax season later than normal this year due to the delayed state budget, which included tax changes. The NCDOR did not begin accepting state individual income-tax returns until March 1 and did not begin issuing refunds until April 1.

“As of May 23, 2022, the NCDOR has issued approximately 2,120,000 refunds with a value of approximately $700,000,000. There remains an estimated 190,000 filed tax returns requesting refunds that are currently being processed, including our refund fraud and identity theft measures which may include requests for additional documentation from the taxpayer.

“We appreciate the continued patience of North Carolina taxpayers," he said.

Q: I’m planning things to do this summer now that things are opening up more. Will the Highland Games at Grandfather FatherMountain be held this year? How much are tickets?

A.M.

Answer: Yes, the annual Highland Games and Gathering of the Scottish Clans will be held July 7-10 on McRae Meadow at Grandfather Mountain.

The games have something for almost everyone. There are such field games as the hammer throw, sheaf toss, and, of course, the iconic caber toss.

There will also be competitions in highland dancing, a marathon, fiddle, piping and drumming, and Celtic harp. Border collies will be there to show off their sheep-herding abilities.

Ticket prices range from $15 for an evening-hours ticket, to $75 for a four-day advanced-sell ticket. There are also ticket packages.

For a complete list of events, times, and ticket prices go to gmhg.org.

