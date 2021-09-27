Ask SAM: How many refugees will move to Forsyth?

D.F.

Answer: The lake level has been drawn down about 5 to 8 feet to allow crews to repair the shoreline bulkhead and build a boat ramp.

“A lake bulkhead is a retaining wall that prevents shore erosion,” Winston-Salem Journal reporter Wesley Young wrote earlier this month.

City officials estimate that the lake will be down 60 to 90 days while the work is being completed.

In addition to the bulkhead repair, this is the beginning of the second phase of construction at the lake. It will include new boat slips and parking lot improvements.

“When the work is finished sometime next year, the lake park will also have two new structures: a two-level pavilion with an open-air shelter on top and offices and boat storage on the lower level, and new 3,600-square-foot, open-air picnic shelter near the playground” Young wrote.

There will be work on the gravel paths, sidewalks, and playground. Benches, lighting, and landscaping are also planned.

Salem Lake remains open for people to use. There is fishing from the pier and the trails around the lake are available.