Ask SAM: How many refugees will move to Forsyth?

Q: How many refugees from Afghanistan and Mexico will be coming to North Carolina? How many refugees will be settling in Forsyth County?
S.W.
Answer: Media reports have said that North Carolina can expect about 1,200 Afghan refugees to begin resettling in the state in the next 30 days and continue for about six months.
According to World Relief Triad, the local arm of a worldwide Christian humanitarian organization that helps resettle refugees, responded: “We are expecting about 30 Afghan arrivals that were recently evacuated and have humanitarian parole status. We expect them to arrive between October and March.”
No refugees from Mexico are expected. “We have assured some Central American minor cases that look to be reunited with family members in Forsyth County in the coming year. These children are mostly from El Salvador and Honduras.
“In all, we expect Forsyth County to receive about 200 arrivals this next year (Oct-Sept.) in addition to the Afghan evacuees. The main nationalities would be Congolese, Burmese, Syrian, and Sudanese, with some other nationalities possible as well.”
Q: We biked around Salem Lake this weekend and were surprised to see the lake level so far down. What’s going on?
D.F.
Answer: The lake level has been drawn down about 5 to 8 feet to allow crews to repair the shoreline bulkhead and build a boat ramp.
“A lake bulkhead is a retaining wall that prevents shore erosion,” Winston-Salem Journal reporter Wesley Young wrote earlier this month.
City officials estimate that the lake will be down 60 to 90 days while the work is being completed.
In addition to the bulkhead repair, this is the beginning of the second phase of construction at the lake. It will include new boat slips and parking lot improvements.
“When the work is finished sometime next year, the lake park will also have two new structures: a two-level pavilion with an open-air shelter on top and offices and boat storage on the lower level, and new 3,600-square-foot, open-air picnic shelter near the playground” Young wrote.
There will be work on the gravel paths, sidewalks, and playground. Benches, lighting, and landscaping are also planned.
Salem Lake remains open for people to use. There is fishing from the pier and the trails around the lake are available.
During the construction kayak rentals and the shoreline paddle boat launch will be closed and city officials request people stay away from the lakebed while the lake level is down.
The money for the Salem Lake project was part of a bond referendum that was passed in 2018.
FTCC to hold farmer’s market on Kernersville campus
Forsyth Technical Community College will have a free community farmer’s market from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Swisher Center, 1108 Swisher Center Road, Kernersville. The farmer’s market is part of the Forsyth Tech Cares program which works with such programs as H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat) of Winston-Salem to provide the community access to healthy, nutritious food.
