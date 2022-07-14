Ask SAM: How many Winston-Salem Dash players have made it to the majors?

Q: How many players from the Dash have gone on to significant major league careers?

M.Y.

Answer: According to the Winston-Salem Dash, since 2009, since the Winston-Salem baseball team became the Dash, 58 players have gone on to play in the majors.

The most recent player to advance is Yency Almonte, a right handed pitcher who started with the Dash in 2015. His major league debut was in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies. He is currently playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tim Anderson, who played for the Dash in 2014, made his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2016. He will be the starting shortstop for the American League in this year's All Star game, which will be played Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem team started in 1945 as a charter member of the Carolina League. Since then a total of 361 players have gone to the majors.

The team has been affiliated with several Major League teams over the years including the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and currently, the Chicago White Sox.

Some of them went on to have stellar careers.

Wade Boggs played for the Winston-Salem Red Sox in 1977. According to baseball-reference.com, he made his big league debut in 1982 for the Boston Red Sox and went on to play third base for the Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Boggs was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He was on the Yankees World Series championship team.

Joe Girardi, a catcher, played for Winston-Salem in 1987. He made his major league debut in 1989 with the Chicago Cubs. Girardi played through 2003 with stops at the Yankees, Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals. He became a manager and has managed the Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies fired him June 3 after a 22-29 start to the season. Girardi led the New York Yankees to a World Series title in 2009.

Wilmer Mizell, a left handed pitcher, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the fifth district after leaving baseball. He debuted here in 1950 and played in the majors from 1952 to 1962. In 1954 and 1955 Mizell didn’t play due to military service. He also played for St. Louis, the Pittsburg Pirates and the New York Mets.

Sparky Lyle, a left handed pitcher and the 1977 Cy Young Award winner, played with the Winston-Salem Red Sox in 1973. He made his major league debut in 1973 with the Red Sox. He also played for the Yankees, Philadelphia, Texas, and the Chicago White Sox. Lyle was on the Yankees' 1977 and 1978 World Series championship teams.

Perhaps the best known Winston-Salem baseball alum is Earl Weaver, the manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 1968 to 1986. He played in Winston-Salem in 1950. Weaver led the Orioles to five World Series titles in 1969, 1970, 1971, 1979, and 1983. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 1996.

The complete list is at wsdash.com.

Q: Is there a community group that will accept donations of gently used men’s dress shirts and a few suits? We are cleaning out our closet and would like to donate the clothing items to an organization that will put them to good use.

A.S.

Answer: Yes, there is. Success Outfitters, located in the Goodwill building at 2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, accepts clothing for men and women.

The clothing is provided, at no charge, to people who need it for interviews and work.

For more information, call 336-724-3621, ext. 11332.