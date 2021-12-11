Ask SAM: How much do school board members, county commissioners get paid?

Q: How much do members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board get paid each month? Also, the Forsyth County commissioners?
Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and the system’s financial staff broke down the amount of compensation and how it is figured.
“According to our Finance Department, WS/FCS Board of Education members currently receive a monthly stipend of $991.25.
“The school board chair and vice chair receive slightly more, with the chair receiving $1153.75 a month and the vice chair receiving $1072.50 a month.
“Per N.C. Statute 115C-38, the Forsyth County Commissioners are responsible for setting the compensation rate for school board members. The rate our commissioners set is 50% of whatever the Forsyth County Commissioners are paid.
“The BOE does not receive any other type of compensation or benefits from the district or state.”
Members make $11,895 per year. The chair makes $13,845 per year and the vice chair makes $12,870 per year.
The salary for Forsyth County commissioners breaks down this way, according to Shannon Hutchins, the human resource director for the county.
Commissioners make $945 every two weeks, which is $24,570 yearly or $2,047.50 monthly.
The chair of the commissioners makes $1,101 every two weeks which is $28,628 yearly or $1,385.67 monthly.
The vice chair makes $1,023 every two weeks which is $26,598 yearly or $2,216.50 monthly.
Q: Do the different colors of CashPoints ATM kiosks have any significance? Some are red, some blue, and some green
Answer: CashPoints ATMs are part of the State Employees Credit Union. A spokesperson for the credit union said that “there is no significance regarding the different colors of our CashPoints ATMs.”
Q: How do I get a free credit report? Is it available online?
Answer: Yes, it's available online or you can call and request a copy of your credit report.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, free credit reports can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com.
If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.
The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit reporting companies. The companies provide the free reports through the annualcreditreport.com website or 877-322-8228.
Q: How can I get information about how a trial turned out?
Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts sent us this information how to find the information you want.
"Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between. The only exception is juvenile records.
“The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk's office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial.
Having a case number makes it much easier.
“You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records."
