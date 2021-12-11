Ask SAM: How much do school board members, county commissioners get paid?

The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit reporting companies. The companies provide the free reports through the annualcreditreport.com website or 877-322-8228.

Q: How can I get information about how a trial turned out?

N.N.

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts sent us this information how to find the information you want.

"Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between. The only exception is juvenile records.

“The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk's office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial.

Having a case number makes it much easier.

“You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records."

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

SAM is planning to run a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day. Managers or owners can let us know that they will be open at asksam@wsjournal.com to be included on the list. Include the address, hours, and if reservations are required.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.