Ask SAM: How much does an obituary in the Journal cost?

Q: How much does it cost to place an obituary in the Winston-Salem Journal?

— J.W.

Answer: It depends. There are several variables that determine the price of an obit.

Tiffany Hovis, the regional advertising manager for Lee Enterprises newspapers, explained what goes into determining the price.

“The price of an obituary varies based on the length, photo, and service information.

“These can be placed through our website at https://ads.journalnow.com/wsjournal-adportal/obits/index.html.

“Or if the family would prefer to work with our staff, they can email obits@wsjournal.com, or call 336-727-7398" Hovis said.

They need to know what the family wants in the obituary and if they want to supply a photo, which can be submitted by email.