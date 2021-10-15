Ask SAM: How much does an obituary in the Journal cost?

Q: How much does it cost to place an obituary in the Winston-Salem Journal?
— J.W.
Answer: It depends. There are several variables that determine the price of an obit.
Tiffany Hovis, the regional advertising manager for Lee Enterprises newspapers, explained what goes into determining the price.
“The price of an obituary varies based on the length, photo, and service information.
“These can be placed through our website at https://ads.journalnow.com/wsjournal-adportal/obits/index.html.
“Or if the family would prefer to work with our staff, they can email obits@wsjournal.com, or call 336-727-7398" Hovis said.
They need to know what the family wants in the obituary and if they want to supply a photo, which can be submitted by email.
Q: I recently took a historic walk on Waughtown Street between First United Church and First Baptist Church. It was an organized tour and was very informative and interesting. My husband grew up in Southside, and we have always been interested in the history of that area. We walked on the sidewalk where we could but much of the sidewalk was so overgrown that we had to almost walk in the street. Who is responsible for keeping the sidewalks clear? There are young children from the neighborhood who cannot safely walk the area because of this overgrowth.
— F.L.
Answer: According to Winston-Salem city ordinance, section 74-12, which provides for the cleaning of sidewalks: “The tenant or occupant, or, if there is no tenant, the owner, agent or custodian, of any building or lot or parcel of land bordering on any street in the city on which there is a sidewalk abutting shall keep such sidewalk in front of and adjoining such property clean.”
To report areas that you believe should be checked out by city officials, call CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000 or email citylink@cityofws.org.
Q: Is there a place locally where I can drop off old cell phone or tablet cases for recycling? Or is there an organization that could re-use old cases in good condition?
— E.L.
Answer: Sara Butner, the communications manager for Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina, said that Goodwill accepts donations of cell phone and tablet cases.
“In addition, Goodwill welcomes donations of used phones and tablets. Those devices are cleared by our e-cycle team before being sold,” she said.
Helen Poplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that if the cases are not in good enough shape to be donated, they should go in to the household trash.
Shredding events
• Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, 3717 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, will have a free shredding event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot beside Gold’s Gym. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank.
• Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at 105 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. Donation will benefit mental health through Blue Ridge Counseling.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101