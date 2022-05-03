 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ask SAM: How much longer will electric line work last at Peace Haven and Robinhood roads?

Q: For the past few months there have been Pike electrical trucks/workers on Peace Haven and Robinhood roads that have affected traffic patterns. Is there any information as to what they are working on and how long the work will take?

S.N.

Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the central region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy, explained what’s going on and how much longer it will last at that location.

“These electrical line crews are working on one of the many Duke Energy grid improvement projects going on across Winston-Salem and the state. The work in the immediate area of Robinhood and Peacehaven roads is scheduled to continue for about 3 more weeks before they’ll move to other work locations in the general vicinity.

“The crews are installing larger, stronger poles, and upgrading power lines to help keep power reliable as the area grows. They are also installing smart, self-healing technology that can detect power outages, isolate the problem area and automatically re-route power from another source preventing longer outages for the majority of customers.

“This technology is in place in many locations and helped avoid more than 3,000 extended customer outages so far this year, saving customers more than 500,000 total minutes of lost outage time.

“Duke Energy has a plan to serve around 80% of all N.C. customers with self-healing and automated restoration technology on its main power lines over the next five years.

“The grid improvement work will also increase capacity for renewable energy such as rooftop solar as well as support the growth of electric vehicle charging.”

Q: While entering God’s Acre during this year’s Sunrise Service, I noticed a sign listing rules for the cemetery: no bikes, no pets, etc. One of the rules seems to stipulate ‘No photography.’ Why can’t we take pictures there?

D.D.

Answer: Photography is not allowed in the sacred area, said David Bergstone, the facilities director for the Salem Congregation, which owns the graveyard.

The congregation’s photography rules and regulations make it clear, “Under no circumstances is photography allowed in Salem Moravian Graveyard.”

Shepherd’s Center to hold annual book sale

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard. Admission is free.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

For more information, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Sale.

Shredding event

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A donation of $5 per bag or file box is requested. Proceeds will benefit the projects of the Women's Fellowship.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

