Ask SAM: How often can churches legally hold food sales?

Q: Do churches that offer canned foods, casseroles and frozen goods that are made in church kitchens for resale in violation of county health department rules? If they are how do they enforce them? I've never heard of one being shut down for violations.

J.W.

Answer: It depends on how often churches are cooking, said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“If a church is preparing foods for sale to the public more than one time per month, they may be in violation," Lemons said.

“According to North Carolina General Statutes, churches and other organizations that are incorporated as nonprofit corporations or are exempt from federal income tax or that are political committees may prepare and sell food to the public one time per month for no more than two consecutive days without violating state laws or rules regarding foodservice."

As far as canning and selling foods, that falls under the jurisdiction of the N.C. Department of Agriculture. That department restricts non-commercial canning to items such as jams, jellies, pickles or acidified foods.