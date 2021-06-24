Ask SAM: How often can churches legally hold food sales?

Q: Do churches that offer canned foods, casseroles and frozen goods that are made in church kitchens for resale in violation of county health department rules? If they are how do they enforce them? I've never heard of one being shut down for violations.
J.W.
Answer: It depends on how often churches are cooking, said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
“If a church is preparing foods for sale to the public more than one time per month, they may be in violation," Lemons said.
“According to North Carolina General Statutes, churches and other organizations that are incorporated as nonprofit corporations or are exempt from federal income tax or that are political committees may prepare and sell food to the public one time per month for no more than two consecutive days without violating state laws or rules regarding foodservice."
As far as canning and selling foods, that falls under the jurisdiction of the N.C. Department of Agriculture. That department restricts non-commercial canning to items such as jams, jellies, pickles or acidified foods.
“If information is provided to the health department about an individual or organization that is in violation of state rules and laws, the first step is to notify the individual or organization that they are in violation and provide education on what they need to do if they want to continue selling food to the public," Lemons said.
Backyard trash pickup
Starting July 1, the city will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has not submitted a letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb.
The letter must be dated and printed on the medical practice's letterhead.
Existing exemptions from curbside garbage collection will no longer be in effect. Households that currently have an exemption will have to apply for a new exemption and submit the letter from their medical provider.
The Sanitation Division will be sending letters to the houses that currently have backyard garbage collection, notifying the residents of the pending change and the need to reapply.
This change does not affect backyard recycling collections.
Additional information and the curbside exemption application form are posted at CityofWS.org/Sanitation or you can get one by calling CityLink 311.
Thank you
"I would like to thank the woman who found my license, in the parking lot at Aldi's in Kernersville, and then brought it to my house. She never left her name. I appreciate her kindness and thoughtfulness very, very much." L.K.
