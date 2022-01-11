Ask SAM: How prepared are you for an emergency?

Last week, strong winds caused widespread power outages in Forsyth County. For most people, the lights came back on within a few hours.
But there may be times when the power outages last much longer. Having emergency supplies handy is a good idea, whether the outage is three hours or three days.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips for what to have and do during a power outage.
Food and water: The CDC recommends you have at least a three-day supply, including one gallon of water per person per day; non-perishable foods that are easy to make and can be eaten unheated; a manual can opener; and basic utensils to prepare and serve meals.
Health supplies: You should have, at minimum, a three-day supply on hand of all medicines, as well as medical supplies that you may need such as syringes, canes or batteries for hearing aids.
Personal-care items: That includes soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, baby wipes, glasses and contact lenses, as wells as clothes, underwear, socks, and sturdy shoes.
Safety supplies: Should include a first-aid kit, an emergency blanket, a multipurpose tool (preferably one that can act as a knife, file, pliers and screwdriver) and a whistle. It’s also wise to have spare masks and hand sanitizer.
Electronics: A flashlight, a radio (battery-powered, solar or hand-cranked) that can be used to get updates on the situation, a cellphone with charger, and extra batteries and charged power banks.
Important documents: Identification, insurance cards, paperwork about any serious medical conditions.
Other Items: The CDC also recommends keeping extra cash, an extra set of your car and house keys, and maps of the area.
For children: Baby supplies, and games and activities for older kids.
For pets: A three-day supply of food and water, plus bowls, cleaning supplies, a sturdy leash for dogs or pet carrier for cats and smaller dogs, plus current documentation, including photos, to help others identify them as your pets if you become separated from them. Take pet toys and, if you can easily bring it, the pet’s bed to help reduce stress.
Once you have put together an emergency kit, be sure to check expiration dates on food, water, medicine and batteries at least twice a year.
Whether you are staying at home or going to a shelter, make your emergency-supply kit easy to move. Clearly label containers and store them where you can reach them easily, and remember that certain items, including medication and paper documents, need to be kept in waterproof containers.
Find out where your gas, electric and water shut-off locations are, and make sure you know how to turn them off if needed.
For more tips, go to emergency.cdc.gov/hazards-specific.asp and click on Natural Disasters and Severe Weather.
