Ask SAM: How safe is the drinking water in Forsyth County?

Q: There used to be a page about our water quality in the Journal. I have not seen that lately. I would like to know what toxins and heavy metals are filtered out by our treatment plant. I am especially concerned about "forever chemicals" or PFAS chemicals after reading a recent article on America's tap water.

— B.W.

Answer: Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have safe drinking water, said Gale Ketteler, the spokesperson for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

“For more than 20 years, drinking water in Forsyth County has met or surpassed all state and federal standards” Ketteler said.

The 2020 report is available at cityofws.org/waterquality2020 and cityofws.org/wqr2020espanol with PDF versions to print.

Hard copies are available in the lobby of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St. It is also available at some library branches or by calling City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

The utilities department regularly tests for the heavy metals and "forever compounds."