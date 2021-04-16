Ask SAM: How safe is the drinking water in Forsyth County?

Q: There used to be a page about our water quality in the Journal. I have not seen that lately. I would like to know what toxins and heavy metals are filtered out by our treatment plant. I am especially concerned about "forever chemicals" or PFAS chemicals after reading a recent article on America's tap water.
Answer: Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have safe drinking water, said Gale Ketteler, the spokesperson for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“For more than 20 years, drinking water in Forsyth County has met or surpassed all state and federal standards” Ketteler said.
The 2020 report is available at cityofws.org/waterquality2020 and cityofws.org/wqr2020espanol with PDF versions to print.
Hard copies are available in the lobby of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St. It is also available at some library branches or by calling City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
The utilities department regularly tests for the heavy metals and "forever compounds."
“WSFC Utilities has been monitoring the raw water at our three treatment facilities for a group of 26 compounds, commonly referred to as PFAS since 2018," Ketteler said. "The three PFAS compounds that get the most attention are PFOA, PFOS and Gen X.”
Our drinking water comes from three sources, Salem Lake, the Yadkin River at Idols Dam, and the Yadkin River at the Swann Water Treatment Plant.
The Yadkin flows at an estimated 2,500 cubic feet per second, according to the utilities department.
"The three plants can produce up to 91 million gallons of water per day," according to the utilities department.
The EPA has set a health advisory for PFOA and PFOS if either compound or the sum of both exceeds 70 parts per trillion (ppt). If an exceedance occurs, the EPA recommends the system contact the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to develop a plan, which would include notifying the public.
Ketteler said that the levels of PFOA, PFOS and Gen X have been very low in the Yadkin River basin compared to other basins in the state.
Research on health impacts is underway and regulations will likely follow as risks are identified.
For more information on the PFAS testing program, call CityLink at 336-727-8000.
