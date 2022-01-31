Ask SAM: How should I help baby birds or wild animals in distress?

Q: Hopefully, warm weather will be here soon and baby birds and other small animals will be born.
What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it's in distress?
C.P
Answer: In most cases, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.
Many young animals will be left alone during the day. If it doesn't look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn't orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.
Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.
"Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who are trained and licensed by the State of North Carolina to rehabilitate wild animals until they can be released back into their natural habitat. Rehabilitators dedicate a considerable amount of their time and money to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.
"Before contacting a rehabilitator, be sure the animal truly needs assistance. In most cases, a wild animal has the best chance of survival when it is not taken into human care. Often the best way you can help a wild animal is to leave it alone," the commission said.
The wildlife commission has a list of wildlife rehabilitators and the type of animals or birds that they are licensed to rehabilitate on its website. Go to ncwildlife.org and click on Interactive Maps from its home page. Then click on Wildlife Rehabilitators.
Q: What do we do with AA, AAA, C and D alkaline batteries? Do they go to the Envirostation or into the trash? I’ve heard different things from different people.
R. S.
Answer: Throw them in the trash, said Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem.
"Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries."
3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Pancake Jamboree canceled
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has canceled its 2022 Pancake Jamboree because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The jamboree was scheduled for March 4.
It's the second year in a row that the jamboree, which raises money for local nonprofits that work with kids and teens, has been canceled.
The club has already set a date for its next jamboree - Feb. 24, 2023, said Tom Fredricks, a member of the club.
People who got tickets for this year's jamboree and would like refunds should contact the Kiwanis Club member from whom they got the tickets, Fredricks said.
Go to https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org for more information.
Thank you
I would like to thank our newspaper delivery man, Barry Lanier, for delivering our Journal every single day during these last few weeks of bad weather. We live at the end of a long gravel road and are the only ones who receive a paper copy. He brings it every day without incident. We’re very grateful for his dedication to his job. Thanks again, Barry!
