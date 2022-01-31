Ask SAM: How should I help baby birds or wild animals in distress?

Q: Hopefully, warm weather will be here soon and baby birds and other small animals will be born.

What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it's in distress?

C.P

Answer: In most cases, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

Many young animals will be left alone during the day. If it doesn't look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn't orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.

Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

"Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who are trained and licensed by the State of North Carolina to rehabilitate wild animals until they can be released back into their natural habitat. Rehabilitators dedicate a considerable amount of their time and money to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.