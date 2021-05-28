Ask SAM: How should the flag be flown on Memorial Day?

*If the flag is displayed vertically on a wall or in a window, the canton (field of stars) should be to the left of anyone looking at the flag from the outside.

*When the flag is used to cover a casket, it should be so placed that the canton is at the head and over the left shoulder.

*The flag should not be lowered into the grave.

*When the flag is lowered, it should be received by waiting hands and arms.

*When store, the flag should be folded neatly. The flag should be cleaned and mended when necessary. When it is so worn it is no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country; it should be destroyed by burning in a dignified manner. Local Boy Scout troops and American Legion posts can help with proper flag disposal.

What not to do:

*Do not dip it for any person or thing (though state flags, regimental colors and other flags may be dipped as a mark of honor).

*Do not display it with the canton down, except as a sign of distress.

*Do not let the flag touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, floor or water.

*Do not carry it horizontally, but always aloft.