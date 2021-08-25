Ask SAM: How to avoid auto warranty scam calls

Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust, according to the FCC.

Don’t fall for it. Be extremely cautious.

If you have caller ID, screen all incoming calls.

Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they’re representing,” according to the FCC.

The display must include a phone number that you can call during regular business hours to ask that the company no longer call you.

Be cautious. Even if the number appears to be authentic, criminals engage in caller ID ‘spoofing,’ using technology to disguise their identity. It’s best not to answer a call at all, or if you do, to hang up immediately.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with ‘Yes.’ A scammer may record that answer and use it fraudulently to make it sound like you have agreed to a ‘deal’ they are offering.

If a call comes from someone claiming to represent a company you deal with, hang up and call the phone number on your billing statement, not the number that just called you.