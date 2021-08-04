Ask SAM: How to contact Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Q: If I have problems with my water or sewer, how do I report it to the water department? Also, I’m having a problem with black mold. What is it and how do I get rid of it?
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the spokeswoman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, the city/county department that handles water and sewer, said that all requests for service should be routed through City Link. She explained how to contact the service.
“All service requests must be routed through City Link to ensure appropriate response and tracking. Fortunately there are multiple ways to contact City Link with a question, request, complaint or compliment when call volume is high:
* Email citylink@cityofws.org.
* Pop-up on cityofws.org webpages for the new Customer Portal.
* Speech bubble icon or pop-up on cityofws.org webpages for Live Chat.
* Download the City Link 311 app on your mobile device.
* See more at cityofws.org/citylink.
Ketteler explained what black mold is and how to kill it.
“Regarding the black mold concern, this is not transported in your tap water.
“A pink or black film on fixtures may be caused by an airborne fungus that is commonly found in bathrooms and kitchens.
“The fungus reproduces by spreading spores via air that land on moist surfaces, which are ideal conditions for its growth.
“A cleaning solution of one part bleach to five parts water, or commercial products containing bleach are effective to kill the fungus and remove most stains.”
For more in-depth information, visit cityofws.org/2851/Tap-Water-Fact-Sheets.
Q: I have one of those lighting sticks that is loaded with lighter fluid and ignites with a trigger. Unfortunately, the stick is not working but it is still full of fluid. What and where is the proper way to dispose of this tool?
Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy sanitation director, said that any household hazardous materials should be taken to 3RC Environmental State at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday.
For a list of items that are acceptable, go to www.cityofws.org/1158/3RC-EnviroStation---Household-Hazardous-
Additional information
about COVID booster shots
Officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health sent some additional information about the COVID booster shots:
“The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose series of injections under an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) to combat viral spread.
“NC Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHHS) State Health Director's standing orders for the vaccine aligns with FDA and directs the administration of a two-dose series. Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) vaccination staff administers the vaccine per the State's standing order.
“The change to add a booster dose to the EAU, even though it is being recommended by Pfizer, must be granted by the FDA before we, at the local level, can offer an additional dose. Until such time, FCDPH will not be offering a booster dose to any member of the community regardless of age.”
