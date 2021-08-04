Ask SAM: How to contact Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Q: If I have problems with my water or sewer, how do I report it to the water department? Also, I’m having a problem with black mold. What is it and how do I get rid of it?

B.B.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the spokeswoman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, the city/county department that handles water and sewer, said that all requests for service should be routed through City Link. She explained how to contact the service.

“All service requests must be routed through City Link to ensure appropriate response and tracking. Fortunately there are multiple ways to contact City Link with a question, request, complaint or compliment when call volume is high:

* Pop-up on cityofws.org webpages for the new Customer Portal.

* Speech bubble icon or pop-up on cityofws.org webpages for Live Chat.

* Download the City Link 311 app on your mobile device.

* See more at cityofws.org/citylink.

Ketteler explained what black mold is and how to kill it.