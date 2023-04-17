The Winston-Salem Journal ran an article from The Associated Press story earlier this month on voters with disabilities having problems accessing polling places.

Sandra Hairston, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, contacted us to explain how people can file a complaint when they have had trouble getting into a polling place to vote.

Hairston said that people who wish to file a complaint should go to www.ada.gov and click on the File a Complaint link.

In addition, you can also file a complaint about other potential ADA violations including places of business refusing to allow a service dog.

“While DOJ cannot investigate every complaint, these reports provide DOJ with valuable information, helping us find issues affecting multiple people and communities, and helping us understand emerging trends and topics,” Hairston said. “We encourage anyone who has experienced disability-based discrimination to file a complaint.”

Job fair

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold job fairs Friday and Saturday for people who are interested in becoming detention officers.

The sessions will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention center, 201 N. Church St., Winston-Salem. Recruiters will be available to answer questions about the detention officer position. No prior experience in law enforcement or the military is required.

The basic qualifications for the job are, must be at least 20 years old, be a high school graduate or have a GED, be a U.S. citizen, and have no felony convictions or commissions.

You should bring the following items with you to the information session:

• Two forms of identification and copies of each

• A copy of your Social Security card

• A copy of your birth certificate

• Copies of transcripts or completed educational degrees

• A DD214 form if you served in the military

Overwhelming shredding response

"Bermuda Run Garden Club apologizes to the many customers who had to be turned away from our shredding event on April 15. Due to an overwhelming response, the shredding truck was filled by 10:30 a.m., and we weren’t able to serve customers who arrived thereafter. Please accept our sincere apology."

Save the date

SAM gets asked from time to time about airshows that feature the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. The team will be at Wings Over Wayne Air Show May 20 and 21 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

Airshow officials said that it is the largest air show in North Carolina and is usually held every other year.

“The Blue Angels attracted over 200,000 spectators to Seymour Johnson for their last headline performance in 2017,” officials said.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day and close at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free, but upgrades are available for a fee. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Flying exhibitions will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other performances include: Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor demonstration; Pearl Harbor reenactment, Tora! Tora! Tora!; USMC C-130J Fat Albert Super Hercules; P-51 Swamp Fox Mustang exhibition; and F-16 Viper Combined Arms Demonstration.

For more information, go to wingsoverwayneairshow.com.