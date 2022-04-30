Ask SAM: How to find out the outcome of a trial

Q: How can I find out the outcome of a trial?

H.B.

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts explains how to find the information you want.

"Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between.

“The only exception is juvenile records.

“The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk's office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial.

“If you have a case number, that will make it much easier.

“You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records," the spokesman said.

Hope du Jour to be Tuesday

Crisis Control Ministry will hold its annual Hope du Jour fundraiser Tuesday. Participating area restaurants pledge a percentage of their sales to the ministry. The ministry helps people who need financial assistance by helping with food, medicine, and housing and utility payments.

For a list of participating restaurants, go to hopedujour.org.

Tree removal, trimming to close one lane of Old Salem Road

As part of the Liberty-Main street conversion to two-way traffic, one lane of Old Salem Road, northbound, between Academy Street and Brookstown Avenue will be closed beginning Monday to allow crews to remove four trees and trim two others.

The work is scheduled to be completed Thursday.

The work will allow Duke Energy to relocate utility poles for the widening realignment of Old Salem Road.

Converting Liberty and Main streets to two-way traffic won’t begin until the spring of 2023.

Work has begun on converting First and Second streets to two-way traffic. Poles for the new stoplights should be in place by the end of July. Wiring and installation of the new signals will follow. The final leg of the project will be resurfacing First and Second streets.

First and Second streets project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The projects are worth $6.4 million and were approved by voters in a 2018 bond referendum.

Upcoming shredding events

The World Mission Team of Home Moravian Church will sponsor a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 in the parking lot of Sunnyside Ministry, 510 Haled St., Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 per bag or box is suggested. Proceeds will support World Mission Projects. (Note location change.)

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, Knights of Columbus #10504, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21, rain or shine. Donations of $5 or more will be accepted. Collections will be in the church’s back parking lot. No CDs, metal binding, plastic and clips.

Hopewell Moravian Church will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

