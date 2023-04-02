Q: This time of year, I love hot cross buns from Dewey’s Bakery. But tell me, how does one get them out of the bag without losing the icing? — K.S.

Answer: Sometimes, the simplest answer is the one that is completely overlooked.

The Dewey’s Team told us that “The best way to get the hot cross buns out is by cutting the bag instead of taking the hot cross buns out of it.”

Here’s a little more information about hot cross buns:

Hot cross buns are a sweet, yeast bun with milk, dried fruit and spices. Exactly where hot cross buns came from isn’t known, according to a March 2022 Better Homes and Gardens article.

The buns are thought to date back to the 1300s when monks made them to feed the poor.

According to the website goodfoodireland.ie, in the Middle Ages, families would keep a hot cross bun that was baked on Good Friday in case there was illness in the family during the year. A pinch of the bun would be given to the person who was sick. “These buns had extremely holy connotations and were believed to be able to cure all ills, including the most dreadful diseases.”

Because many English people believed that the buns had a magical power, they would hang a bun from the Good Friday batch from the kitchen rafter on Good Friday to ensure good luck and good baking throughout the year. They believed that the buns would stay fresh and not mold, as Jesus arose fresh from the tomb, the BHG article said.

Queen Elizabeth I decreed that hot cross buns could be sold only on Good Friday, Christmas Day and for funerals, “so the magic wouldn’t be abused,” the BHG article said.

“Poor Robin’s Almanack” from 1733 had the first mention in literature of hot cross buns, according to The English Year: The Nation’s Customs and Festivals, From May Day to Mischief Night.

Here is what Poor Robin had to say: “Good Friday comes this month, the old woman runs. With one or two a penny hot cross buns.”

This may have been what a street vendor would shout trying to sell his hot cross buns.

Over the years, it was changed and has become a popular British nursery rhyme song:

“Hot cross buns!

Hot cross buns!

One a penny, two a penny,

Hot cross buns!

Give them to your daughters,

give them to your sons.

One a penny, two a penny,

Hot cross buns!”

There are several versions of the song available on youtube.com.

For Christians in Ireland, according to Good Food Ireland, it’s a longstanding Irish tradition to eat hot cross buns on Good Friday.

“They are symbolic of this significant day in the Christian faith when Jesus was crucified. Each bun is decorated with a cross made from flour paste, which represents the cross on which Christ died. The spices in hot cross buns are said to represent the spices that were used to embalm Christ after his death.”