Ask SAM: How to get on the COVID-19 vaccine list

Q: How does someone get on a list within priority groups to receive the vaccine? I think I fall in the 1B group because of my age and health conditions but have no idea how to get identified to receive the vaccine.
C.B.
Answer: Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said, “This link, www.forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=25849, takes you to a survey and the phased approach of the plan. The survey allows people of the community to submit their information and their preference for receiving the vaccine.
Q: I’m wondering what happened to the project to widen Old Hollow Road in Walkertown. There was a public meeting about it back in 2018, but I can’t find any updated information about it online. The traffic can be horrible there. Is the project still happening?
D.F.
Answer: Pat Ivey, the NCDOT Division Engineer for Forsyth County, gave an update on the road's status, “This project is still happening, but it is one of many that were delayed earlier this year due to revenue impacts related to COVID-19. We hope that property acquisition will be able to resume in 2021 since construction is currently scheduled to begin in July 2023. However, that schedule could be delayed further depending on the timing of property acquisition and utility relocations.”
Q: What is going on at the outer edge of Historic Bethabara Park? Trees are down, land is being scraped and heavily graveled, and earth-moving equipment is present. This has been going on more than six months and is now expanding into the actual park.
M.M.
Answer: Frank Brown, the executive director at Historic Bethabara Park, said that the work is the construction of a new sewage line.
Q: On multiple nights recently Forsyth County EMS has run out of ambulances leaving calls unanswered or severely delayed. I am wondering what Forsyth County is doing to help provide us with safe and efficient emergency medical care.
M.T.
Answer: Damon Sanders-Pratt, a deputy county Forsyth County manager explained, “In short, every emergency medical call received gets a response. When calling emergency dispatch, calls are triaged based on the specifics of the emergency, and the closest fire department and available ambulance are dispatched. More urgent calls are given priority over simultaneously received less life-threatening calls. The County has a "first-response system" where fire department personnel, who are trained emergency medical technicians, often show up on a scene first due to the volume and location of community fire departments and provide assistance to patients. Upon arrival of an ambulance, paramedic-level care and transport are provided when necessary. Usually, the responding unit is a Forsyth County Emergency Services unit. However, during high call volume periods or due to proximity, a neighboring county ambulance may be dispatched pursuant to mutual aid agreements the County has with its neighbors. Additionally, private providers -- LifeStar and NuCare -- also provide emergency medical technician and transport services as part of the emergency response system in Forsyth County.”
