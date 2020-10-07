Ask SAM: How to get unclaimed money from the N.C. Treasurer's Office

Q: Recently, I received an email saying I had a large amount of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. No explanation was given and the site had some other state offices and information, but no information about what this money might be or why it’s there, if it is. I did not reply. Is this a new scam, or phishing/spear phishing? Who can I call?
Answer: Dan E. Way, the communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping — nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.
"It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about. I can’t speak to this specific case because I don’t know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741. They would be able to help sort it out."
Update
A reader wrote in to suggest that people who want to keep up with their absentee ballot signup for BallotTrax through the Forsyth County Board of Elections website, www.forsyth.cc/elections. In other counties, check with your board of elections. You can also signup through the N.C. State Board of Elections (www.ncse.gov). Click on Absentee Ballot Tracking and complete the form. You get updates via text. A valid absentee ballot request must be on file with the county board of elections before you can register with BallotTrax.
More frequently ask question about absentee voting
from the N.C. State Board of Elections
Q: If I make a mistake on my ballot, may I request a new one?
Answer: Yes, if you have not returned the ballot, you may contact your county board of elections and request a new ballot. The first ballot should not be returned and will not count.
Q: If I only want to vote for president, can I leave the rest of the ballot blank and will it still count?
Answer: Yes.
Q: I live by myself, am very susceptible to the virus and do not want contact with anyone. How do I get my absentee ballot witnessed?
Answer: A voter is required to vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, but the witness may do so while socially distanced. In fact, the law requires that the witness preserve the secrecy of the voter’s ballot. A voter may choose to vote their ballot outside or may stand across the room from the witness. A voter could also ask their witness to observe through a window. In addition to wearing a mask and gloves, the voter and witness may wish to use separate pens and use hand sanitizer or wash their hands with soap and water before and after touching the balloting materials.
Q: Who is not allowed to serve as a witness to an absentee ballot?
Answer: Individuals prohibited from witnessing an absentee ballot include:
• A person younger than 18.
• A candidate for election, unless the candidate is the voter’s near relative.
• If the voter is a patient or resident at a hospital, clinic, nursing home, or adult care home.
The following individuals are also prohibited from assisting:
• An owner, manager, director, or employee of that facility; an individual who holds any elected federal, state or local office or precinct political party or organization office.
• Or a campaign manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
