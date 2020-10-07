Ask SAM: How to get unclaimed money from the N.C. Treasurer's Office

Q: Recently, I received an email saying I had a large amount of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. No explanation was given and the site had some other state offices and information, but no information about what this money might be or why it’s there, if it is. I did not reply. Is this a new scam, or phishing/spear phishing? Who can I call?

M.G.

Answer: Dan E. Way, the communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping — nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.

"It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about. I can’t speak to this specific case because I don’t know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741. They would be able to help sort it out."

Update