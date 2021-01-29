Ask SAM: How to schedule/cancel appointments with Novant

Q: My husband and I are both in our 80s plus he has Parkinson’s disease. Vaccine appointments were made soon after we were notified from Novant that it was our time but we couldn't get in until April 14. I know of a man in another county who is not in our risk group who has already gotten his. It is also being administered in the Forsyth jail ahead of us. What is going on with this?
B.L.
Answer: A Novant Health spokesperson said, “After a patient schedules their appointment in MyChart, they can also add themselves to a wait list in MyChart to be notified if available appointments open up sooner. New appointments are added each week based on vaccine supply, but they are very limited. If community members do not have Internet access or need assistance with scheduling, they can call 855-NH-VAC-4U (855-648-2248) and a member of our team will help.”
Q: I have an appointment with Novant to get the COVID-19 shot. I need to cancel this appointment but I can't find out how to do this. There is nothing on MyChart that lets you cancel an appointment and all the phone numbers that I have been given there is no option to cancel.
S.B.
Answer: A Novant Health spokesperson said, “Patients can cancel their appointment through MyChart if they have it or through the original means that they made the appointment, if they do not. In MyChart, patients can cancel their appointment by clicking on the scheduled appointment and then clicking cancel appointment. If community members do not have MyChart or internet access and need additional assistance with scheduling, they can call 855-648-2248 and a member of our team will help.”
Q: There is a lot of work being done on the electrical lines in the Robbins Road area. How long will it take?
E.B.
Answer: Duke Energy is upgrading the power service in the area. Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy explained what they are doing. “Duke Energy is committed to providing reliable service to customers across the state, and we are upgrading substations, lines, poles and other equipment to keep up with the growing energy demand. We are adding a power line along Robbins Road to increase energy capacity to serve the growing southeast Winston-Salem area. We will be working in this area until mid-February.
“We are making grid improvements across the state to strengthen the grid against severe weather, improve reliability, and install smart-thinking technologies to reduce outages and restore power faster.”
AARP Tax Aide program returns
AARP Tax Aide trained and IRS certified volunteers will be assisting taxpayers again this year in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. We cannot prepare returns unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these locations:
* Central Library (third floor reference desk).
* 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
* Reynolda Branch Library (front desk).
* 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
*Southside Branch Library (front desk).
* 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem.
The packet contains information about making an appointment.
