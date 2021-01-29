Ask SAM: How to schedule/cancel appointments with Novant

Q: My husband and I are both in our 80s plus he has Parkinson’s disease. Vaccine appointments were made soon after we were notified from Novant that it was our time but we couldn't get in until April 14. I know of a man in another county who is not in our risk group who has already gotten his. It is also being administered in the Forsyth jail ahead of us. What is going on with this?

B.L.

Answer: A Novant Health spokesperson said, “After a patient schedules their appointment in MyChart, they can also add themselves to a wait list in MyChart to be notified if available appointments open up sooner. New appointments are added each week based on vaccine supply, but they are very limited. If community members do not have Internet access or need assistance with scheduling, they can call 855-NH-VAC-4U (855-648-2248) and a member of our team will help.”

Q: I have an appointment with Novant to get the COVID-19 shot. I need to cancel this appointment but I can't find out how to do this. There is nothing on MyChart that lets you cancel an appointment and all the phone numbers that I have been given there is no option to cancel.

S.B.