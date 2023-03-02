Q: How do sensors at stoplights work?

D.Y.

Answer: Alex Stone, a traffic signal system technician for the City of Winston-Salem, explained how traffic lights are triggered.

“Most traffic signal vehicles sensors used by the City of Winston-Salem are made up of inductive ‘loops.’ An inductive loop consists of wire “coiled” to form a loop that is usually a square, circle or rectangle shape that is installed into or under the surface of the roadway. Inductive loops work like a metal detector as they measure the change in the field when objects pass over them.

“Once a vehicle drives over a loop sensor the loop field changes which allows the detection device to detect the presence of an object (mainly a vehicle). Inductive loops are referred to as presence detectors.

“Sensors are typically placed directly at or behind the stop bar at the intersection. If a vehicle stops directly behind the stop bar it should be in the proper space to activate the ‘loop’ sensor. On certain corridors with higher traffic volumes and speeds the sensor can be set further back at a distance determined by the speed and volume of the approach.

“Camera detection is utilized in certain instances where loops cannot be installed, but is not widely used due to cost.

“Traffic signals in the City of Winston-Salem DOT traffic signal system run under three different types of operation. Fully actuated, semi-actuated, and pretimed.

“Fully actuated signals have vehicle sensors at every approach of the intersection. Semi-actuated signals have sensors at some of the approaches, but not all. Pretimed signals do not have sensors at all and run pretimed plans.

“All signals in the downtown area are pretimed and have no vehicle detection sensors.”

More traffic signal informationHere’s a reminder about what to do if traffic signals are out or flashing red and yellow instead of changing.

“If you arrive at an intersection and the traffic-control signal is out or malfunctioning, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

“If there are officers present, follow their direction.”

At a four-way stop, if two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the right has the right-of-way.

“If you are approaching an intersection and you see flashing red lights, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

“If you have flashing yellow lights, you have the right-of-way; however, proceed with caution and beware of drivers who may not know you have the right-of-way.”

Q: When will the new fire station located on Bethel Methodist Church Lane, off Burke Mill Road, be staffed and operational?

J.P.

Answer: Station 13, the new fire station, will have its grand opening on May 5, said Tabetha Childress, community relations specialist, City of Winston-Salem Fire Department.

“The station will be fully staffed and ready for operations at that time,” Childress said.