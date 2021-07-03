Ask SAM: How was the Fourth of July first celebrated?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You can read Adams' letter in its entirety on the Library of Congress' website. A direct link to the letter, which includes other vivid descriptions of the celebrations, can be found at tinyurl.com/adamsfourthletter.

The celebrations continued to grow and spread over the years. In 1783, as peace returned to the nation in the aftermath of the Revolutionary War, North Carolina's Alexander Martin became the first governor to issue a state order to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Moravians of Salem heeded this, and first celebrated the Fourth that year with church services, music and a torchlight procession through town.

Q: I was taught in elementary school that during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" you were not supposed to put your hand over your heart unless you were in the military or a Boy Scout or Girl Scout. You would stand with hands at your side or crossed in front or back. What is correct?

— K.K.

Answer: Putting your hand over your heart is correct, according to the U.S. Flag Code, which contains the rules for how to behave when the national anthem is played.