Ask SAM: How well can snakes smell? I saw one climbing a tree.

Q: Recently I found a roughly 3-foot-long Black Snake climbing up a tree in my back yard. First, I was amazed at the way he was able to go up without any visible (to me) means of support, but I knew he was after either birds or their eggs. My question is, how does a snake know that there are birds or bird eggs in the tree? They can’t see them and I don’t think their sense of smell is that good.

R.P.

Answer: Snakes have a better sense of smell than you might think. Jeff Hall, a biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, gave us the lowdown on tree climbing snakes.

“Snakes, especially Rat Snakes, will climb trees for several reasons. They may be looking for a mate, they may be looking for a meal, or they may just be looking for a place to hide.

“Snakes do have a very keen sense of smell, and I suspect they are able to discern possible occupants of various trees. Although they may not smell the nest, eggs, or chicks themselves, they may smell feathers or fecal material on the ground that may lead them to choose a particular tree or other.”

Hall went on to say that "snakes are excellent climbers so your readers should have no fears of snakes 'falling out of trees.'”