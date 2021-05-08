Ask SAM: How well can snakes smell? I saw one climbing a tree.

Q: Recently I found a roughly 3-foot-long Black Snake climbing up a tree in my back yard. First, I was amazed at the way he was able to go up without any visible (to me) means of support, but I knew he was after either birds or their eggs. My question is, how does a snake know that there are birds or bird eggs in the tree? They can’t see them and I don’t think their sense of smell is that good.
Answer: Snakes have a better sense of smell than you might think. Jeff Hall, a biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, gave us the lowdown on tree climbing snakes.
“Snakes, especially Rat Snakes, will climb trees for several reasons. They may be looking for a mate, they may be looking for a meal, or they may just be looking for a place to hide.
“Snakes do have a very keen sense of smell, and I suspect they are able to discern possible occupants of various trees. Although they may not smell the nest, eggs, or chicks themselves, they may smell feathers or fecal material on the ground that may lead them to choose a particular tree or other.”
Hall went on to say that "snakes are excellent climbers so your readers should have no fears of snakes 'falling out of trees.'”
Q: Why are channels 46 and 71 no longer in the TV guide section?
Answer: The channels are still there. They are now BSSO (46) and BSSE (71). Fox sold its regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair rebranded them Bally Sports.
What was Fox Sports South (46) is now Bally Sports South (BSSO) and Fox Sports Southeast (71) is now Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE).
Origins of Mother's Day
Today is Mother's Day. A day to honor mothers for all they do.
Here's a little background on the day.
Anna Jarvis is generally recognized as the founder of a national day to recognize mothers. Before Jarvis, there were other people in the United States who started celebrations honoring mothers in their towns. Mother's Day is celebrated in other countries, too.
Jarvis, of Grafton, West Virginia, who later moved to Philadelphia, campaigned for a national Mother's Day in 1907. She chose the second Sunday in May and began the custom of wearing a white carnation. Jarvis was inspired by her own mother, a religious and community activist who encouraged people in her West Virginia community to provide relief to both Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.
After her mother died, Jarvis began writing to political leaders, asking for their help in establishing an official day to honor mothers. In 1912, the General Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church recognized Jarvis as the founder of Mother's Day. Governors in a few states proclaimed a Mother's Day in 1912 and 1913. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Mother's Day as a national observance.
Jarvis never became a mother herself. She was confined to a nursing home for the last few years of her life, and died alone at the age of 84.
