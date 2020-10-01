Ask SAM: How will the selection for Mocksville town manager work?

Q: The Mocksville town board and mayor have turned to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Government to help them help select Mocksville’s next town manager. I understand that this will cost more than $9,000. My question is how that selection process works?

A.H.

Answer: Victoria Randria, a community engagement specialist at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council said in an email response, “We appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to work with the Town of Mocksville in facilitating the executive search for their next town manager.

On Sept. 24 the Town accepted our proposal; as part of our services, we facilitate an open, objective, and fair search process, directed by the mayor and board of commissioners. We encourage suitable candidates to apply for this position and provide technical support to the municipality through their selection process. A specific criterion, formally agreed upon by the mayor and board of commissioners, is applied to all applicants, and we will present candidates who have evidence of meeting the requirements to the board for further consideration.