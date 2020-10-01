Ask SAM: How will the selection for Mocksville town manager work?

Q: The Mocksville town board and mayor have turned to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Government to help them help select Mocksville’s next town manager. I understand that this will cost more than $9,000. My question is how that selection process works?
Answer: Victoria Randria, a community engagement specialist at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council said in an email response, “We appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to work with the Town of Mocksville in facilitating the executive search for their next town manager.
On Sept. 24 the Town accepted our proposal; as part of our services, we facilitate an open, objective, and fair search process, directed by the mayor and board of commissioners. We encourage suitable candidates to apply for this position and provide technical support to the municipality through their selection process. A specific criterion, formally agreed upon by the mayor and board of commissioners, is applied to all applicants, and we will present candidates who have evidence of meeting the requirements to the board for further consideration.
Our process will not endorse any particular candidate from the outset, and the process allows the best applicants to be considered and selected. We will help the board of commissioners in their responsibility to fill the town manager position and provide assistance throughout the process. But the consideration of applicants, the selection of candidates in the process, and the consensus decision to appoint a town manager rests fully with the board of commissioners.
According to North Carolina General Statues, the manager shall be appointed solely on the basis of the manager's executive and administrative qualifications. Our process is designed to bring that criterion into focus and facilitate the necessary discussion and decision making.
Our facilitation process is very straight forward and is completed in 10 stages.
1) Meet with the town council to discuss the desired candidate profile and search process.
2) Collect information to share with candidates about the Town.
3) Develop a position profile describing the community, organization, and the position being recruited. This serves as an information and promotional material.
4) Use PTRC's online application portal to receive applications and to link to professional social media networks such as Indeed. This allows for the boosting of recruitment reach and a method to record and process applications.
5) Screen and filter candidates per the direction of the Board of Commissioners applying the selection criteria.
6) Develop and gain consensus of the methods for the review and assessment of applicants, this process may include a criteria-based review of the applicant pool, "in-box exercises" or task-oriented screening, response to written questions, response to mock scenarios, presentations by candidates, structured interviews, and other methods useful to determine candidate selection.
7) Meet with the board of commissioners to review and discuss the candidate assessment process.
8) Facilitate the formal interview and candidate assessment process.
9) Assist the board of commissioners to gain consensus regarding the hire decision.
10) Provide miscellaneous technical assistance with background search, offer, and the transition of the final successful candidate.”
