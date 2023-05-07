Hurricane season starts June 1, but disasters can strike anytime. If a disaster strikes, you may not have access to food, water or electricity for several days, and stores may be closed or sell out of important supplies.

Here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what items should be included in an emergency kit:

Food and water: The CDC recommends you have at least a three-day supply, including one gallon of water per person per day; non-perishable foods that are easy to make and can be eaten unheated; a manual can opener; and basic utensils to prepare and serve meals. Disposal plates, forks, and spoons work well and don’t have to be washed.

Once you have put together an emergency kit, be sure to check expiration dates on food, water, medicine and batteries at least twice a year.

Health supplies: You should have at least a three-day supply on hand of all medicines, as well as medical supplies that you may need such as syringes, canes or batteries for hearing aids. In addition, masks and hand sanitizer should be included.

Personal-care items: That includes soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, baby wipes, glasses and contact lenses. Clothes, underwear, socks, and sturdy shoes.

Safety supplies: Should include a first-aid kit, an emergency blanket, a multipurpose tool (preferably one that can act as a knife, file, pliers and screwdriver) and a whistle. It’s also wise to have spare masks and hand sanitizer.

Electronics: A flashlight, a radio (battery-powered, solar or hand-cranked) that can be used to get updates on the situation, a cellphone with charger, and extra batteries and charged power banks.

Important documents: Identification, insurance cards, and paperwork about any serious medical conditions. Also, be sure to have credit and debit cards.

Other Items: The CDC also recommends keeping extra cash, an extra set of your car and house keys, and maps of the area.

For children: Baby supplies, and games and activities for older kids.

For pets: A three-day supply of food and water, plus bowls, cleaning supplies, a sturdy leash for dogs or pet carrier for cats and smaller dogs, plus current documentation, including photos, to help others identify them as your pets if you become separated from them. They recommend taking pet toys and, if you can easily bring it, the pet’s bed to help reduce stress.

For cats, include a portable litter pan and extra cat litter. Aluminum roasting pans work well for a portable, disposal litter pan.

Whether you are staying at home or going to a shelter, make your emergency-supply kit easy to move. Clearly label containers and store them where you can reach them easily, and remember that certain items, including medication and paper documents, need to be kept in waterproof containers.

Find out where your gas, electric and water shut-off locations are, and make sure you know how to turn them off if needed.

For more information, go to emergency.cdc.gov/.