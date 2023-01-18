Ask SAM: I called animal control about a dog and was confused by some of the information

Q: I recently contacted the sheriff’s office for Animal Control to check on a dog. I asked a question but never got a straight answer. Is it legal in Forsyth County to padlock a dog in a building with no window or ventilation and it’s actually tethered inside the building? This couple has gotten around Animal Control and not been caught. But they’ve been seen by people in the neighborhood who are concerned about the dog. He is literally a prisoner in a dark building with no exercise and very little human contact. It seems so inhumane if this is legal. — P.T.

Answer: Capt. Van Loveland, the head of the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, explained the mission of the division and addressed the question from P.T.

The division enforces laws and local ordinances pertaining to pets and strays in Forsyth County. They educate pet owners and provide resource information to people who might need help caring for their pet.

“It is important to understand that if we encounter a pet that is being kept in less-than-ideal circumstances, we can only take enforcement action if we observe or obtain evidence of a violation of law,” he said.

Loveland said that, by law, pet owners are required to give their pets food, water and shelter. Further, shelter is described as a place where pets are safe from weather and the elements.

“While Forsyth County does not have any specific requirements for a shelter, it is generally accepted that the shelter should provide some form of ventilation,” he said.

“The ordinance regarding tethering only specifies that it is illegal to tether a dog to a tree, fence, post, dog house, or other stationary subject, and while it is not explicitly stated, it is implied that these items are outside. The ordinance does not address tethering indoors, and there is no law that says a dog has to be socialized or exercised,” he said.

“All too often, we receive anonymous complaints. If officers who are dispatched to investigate a complaint observe no violation of law, they must rely solely on witness statements. If the complaint was made anonymously, this is not possible and criminal charges cannot be sought. We strongly encourage anyone who calls in with their concerns to give their name and contact information, because again, we can only take enforcement action if we observe or obtain evidence of a violation of law,” Loveland said.

“We are aware this is not a straightforward answer, but the laws and ordinances are not always clear in how they apply to the multitude of situations that we encounter. We appreciate your concern for your neighbor’s pet, and we hope you know we care about all of our Forsyth County residents, both two-legged and four-legged” he said.

Shredding event

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 25. Documents will be shredded on-site in the church parking lot. Please bring paper only. Do not include trash, metal or plastic. Donations of $5 per file box or grocery size bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Ministries. Donations of non-perishable foods for Sunnyside Ministry will be collected that day, also.