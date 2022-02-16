Ask SAM: I didn't like the Super Bowl halftime show. How do I make a complaint?

The hip-hop legend was joined by one-time proteges Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent on Sunday for a performance celebrating his back catalogue as a producer - with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige also appearing.

Q: Who was responsible for the halftime entertainment during the Super Bowl? It was awful. Children and adults shouldn’t be subjected to this during a prime time event. NBC should be admonished for allowing it.

J.I.

Answer: Although you didn't like the halftime show, many people did enjoy it.

The NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, were responsible for the halftime show. NBC broadcast the Super Bowl, but didn’t have anything to do with what was presented during halftime, according to Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, the local NBC affiliate.

In 2019 Goodell signed a multi-year agreement with rapper Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, an entertainment and talent company, to produce the halftime shows during the Super Bowl.

The first show Roc Nation produced was the 2020 game. The entertainers that year were Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

In September 2021, the NFL announced that the halftime entertainers for Super Bowl LVI would be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.