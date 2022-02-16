Ask SAM: I didn't like the Super Bowl halftime show. How do I make a complaint?

Q: Who was responsible for the halftime entertainment during the Super Bowl? It was awful. Children and adults shouldn’t be subjected to this during a prime time event. NBC should be admonished for allowing it.
J.I.
Answer: Although you didn't like the halftime show, many people did enjoy it.
The NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, were responsible for the halftime show. NBC broadcast the Super Bowl, but didn’t have anything to do with what was presented during halftime, according to Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, the local NBC affiliate.
In 2019 Goodell signed a multi-year agreement with rapper Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, an entertainment and talent company, to produce the halftime shows during the Super Bowl.
The first show Roc Nation produced was the 2020 game. The entertainers that year were Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
In September 2021, the NFL announced that the halftime entertainers for Super Bowl LVI would be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
According to a Feb. 11 Los Angeles Times article, “In 2019, Jay-Z said in a press release that the NFL had the ‘opportunity to inspire change across the country’ and that the partnership would ‘strengthen the fabric of communities across America.’ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added that Jay-Z’s ‘perspective is going to drive us.’”
“As part of the companies’ pact, Roc Nation asked Goodell to spend $100 million on various social causes over 10 years; Dasha Smith, the chief people officer of the NFL, said she expects the league will reach the goal sooner than that,” the article said.
NBC Sports said that 112.3 million people watched the game. 101.1 million on television and 11.2 million by live stream. The ratings for the halftime showed that 103.4 million people were watching.
If you want to let Goodell and the NFL know what you think, here is their contact information:
National Football League
345 Park Ave.
New York, NY 10154
1-330-962-7272
Q: I had my first two COVID shots at the Forsyth Public Health Department and my booster at Walgreens. I have misplaced my card. Walgreens told me they could verify my booster but I might want to get a replacement card from the health department first. I called the health department last week and left a message about replacing my vaccine card. How do I get my card replaced?
K.C.
Answer: “Individuals who need replacement COVID vaccine cards can call 336-703-3100 or stop by the Health Department in person,” said Todd Luck, a spokesman for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
The health department is at 799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thank you
My daughter and I were enjoying ourselves at Davie Tavern with a wonderful dinner when we were honored by a mother and her son, the birthday boy. We learned they had treated us! What a joy to be loved by total strangers! We will play it forward.
B.B.
