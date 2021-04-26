Ask SAM: I don't use my irrigation system. Does it still need to be inspected?

Q: We don’t use our irrigation system and have it turned off. Is it still necessary to have it inspected?

D.E.

Answer: In a word, yes.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities said that “if the connection has not been officially disconnected from our water system, then it still needs to be inspected.”

A new state law requires that all public water systems are inspected to keep records of cross connections in order to prevent contamination.

Q: Why is WXII’s Bryan Slocum still reporting weather from home?

F.C.

Answer: The station is trying to limit the number of people in the studio, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII.

“We continue to slowly bring team members back into the station, but when it comes to anchors, just one person coming in triggers at least one more.

“What I mean by that is the more people on/using the set, the more camera operators we need. It’s like with reporters. If a reporter comes to the building that day, so does his/her photographer.”