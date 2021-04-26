Ask SAM: I don't use my irrigation system. Does it still need to be inspected?

Q: We don’t use our irrigation system and have it turned off. Is it still necessary to have it inspected?
D.E.
Answer: In a word, yes.
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities said that “if the connection has not been officially disconnected from our water system, then it still needs to be inspected.”
A new state law requires that all public water systems are inspected to keep records of cross connections in order to prevent contamination.
Q: Why is WXII’s Bryan Slocum still reporting weather from home?
F.C.
Answer: The station is trying to limit the number of people in the studio, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII.
“We continue to slowly bring team members back into the station, but when it comes to anchors, just one person coming in triggers at least one more.
“What I mean by that is the more people on/using the set, the more camera operators we need. It’s like with reporters. If a reporter comes to the building that day, so does his/her photographer.”
Memory loss panelAcclaimed gospel singer Shirley Caesar will be the special guest on a statewide Zoom panel on memory loss sponsored by the N.C. Chapter of the NAACP and Wake Forest School of Medicine.
The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
A panel will include experts from the school of medicine, Alzheimer’s Association and an Alzheimer’s study participant.
Caesar, a former caregiver, will also speak.
Panelists include Dr. Goldie Byrd, the director of the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake; Dr. Jamehl Demons Shegog of department of gerontology at Wake; Carl Hill of the Alzheimer’s Association and Apostle Edward Allen, an Alzheimer’s study participant. The Rev. Lamonte Williams, the Alzheimer’s study community liaison and the senior pastor at Diggs Memorial United Holy Church, and James Perry, the CEO and president of the Urban League of Winston-Salem will also be panelists.
The town hall is free.
To register go to bit.ly/BrainHealthTownHallRegister.
For more information, contact Williams at kelvwill@wakehealth.edu or call 919-394-6180.
Summer service project Middle and high school students looking for a summer service project can volunteer at the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem. There will be two sessions, July 19-22 and July 26-29. The times are 10 a.m. to noon for each session. Students who complete the program will receive eight hours of credit for volunteering.
Some of the sessions will be in-person, while others are on Zoom. Monday and Thursday will be in-person at the SECU Family House and Tuesday and Wednesday will be Zoom sessions that will include information about nonprofit organizations and such service projects as welcome bags and door hangers.
The website familyhousews.org/teens-in-the-house has more information about the program and students can register there. The application deadline is May 31.
The Family House provides housing for families with loved ones receiving medical treatment in Winston-Salem.
