Ask SAM: I get lots of calls about Medicare plans. How do the callers get my personal information?

Q: I get many robocalls to my cellphone from people who want me to talk to them about additional Medicare benefits. They have my name, address, and birth date. One said the information was provided to them by the state. Is this true? Does the North Carolina publish or sell this information?

— F.S.

Answer: No, the state does not release information that will identify people, a state official said.

“The N.C. Department of Insurance does not provide any such information," Barry Smith, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said. "In fact, the Department has a Seniors Medicare Patrol that works against Medicare fraud and identity theft.”

Medicare annual enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Medicare recipients are likely to be inundated with information from groups about supplemental plans, drug plans and other related offers.

There are some scammers who call, so people should be careful.

One SAM reader, L.M., shared her experience:

“I want to alert readers to a phone scam with the caller ID of City Cty Govt.