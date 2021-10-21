Ask SAM: I get lots of calls about Medicare plans. How do the callers get my personal information?

Q: I get many robocalls to my cellphone from people who want me to talk to them about additional Medicare benefits. They have my name, address, and birth date. One said the information was provided to them by the state. Is this true? Does the North Carolina publish or sell this information?
Answer: No, the state does not release information that will identify people, a state official said.
“The N.C. Department of Insurance does not provide any such information," Barry Smith, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said. "In fact, the Department has a Seniors Medicare Patrol that works against Medicare fraud and identity theft.”
Medicare annual enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Medicare recipients are likely to be inundated with information from groups about supplemental plans, drug plans and other related offers.
There are some scammers who call, so people should be careful.
One SAM reader, L.M., shared her experience:
“I want to alert readers to a phone scam with the caller ID of City Cty Govt.
“The caller ID is the only reason I answered the phone. The callers said they were with the City Medicare department (or something similar) and that I needed a new Medicare card. They had my name, address and birthdate.
“I have alerted the city of Winston-Salem about the call. Please let readers beware even if the caller ID looks legit.”
If you want information about Medicare, Smith recommends contacting the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program for help with Medicare sign-ups.
SHIIP offes “free, objective counseling on their Medicare options. They can call SHIIP from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive counseling. The toll-free number is 855-408-1212," Smith said.
You can also get Medicare information and sign-up help from the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. They have SHIIP-trained volunteers available.
One-hour appointments will be offered, subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP office in Raleigh.
The open enrollment sessions help Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare Advantage and drug plans and make changes if necessary for 2022.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Saturday shredding events
• Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per box is suggested. It is sponsored by Circle 2. Proceeds will benefit missions work.
• Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at 105 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. Donation will benefit mental health through Blue Ridge Counseling.
Drug take-back
A drive-thru drug take-back will be held from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Inmar Intelligence, 635 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Unused or expired prescription medications can be turned in for disposal.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off their medications for disposal.
The take-back is sponsored by Inmar Intelligence, and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
