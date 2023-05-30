Related to this story

Watch out for these USPS scams

Watch out for these USPS scams

The USPS warns of unsolicited mobile text messages with a strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lightning on Jupiter is likely just like lightning on Earth, according to NASA