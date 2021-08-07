Ask SAM: I got a scam call from someone who said they were a deputy

Q: Is Bobby Kimbrough aware that someone, who identifies himself as being from the sheriff's department, is making calls to households and asking for donations? I always hang up; however, in a week or two they will call again. Can this be stopped?
— R.J.
Answer: Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said that sheriff's officials know about the problem.
“We are aware that scammers often identify themselves as FCSO deputies and make a variety of other false claims.
“Unfortunately, many scams originate in other jurisdictions (if not overseas) and are therefore challenging to investigate and prosecute. That being said, we remind community members of the following important facts:
• We will never call you and request your personal and financial information, or to collect payment over the phone.
• We never want to see our community members bullied into giving their hard-earned money to scammers.
• We never dismiss a warrant for arrest in exchange for payment.
• We never make phone calls to collect money on behalf of the Office of Sheriff.
• Please do not provide money via prepaid money cards to individuals over the phone.
• If you receive any such phone call, hang up and call us at 336-727-2112 to let us know you received a scam call.
Q: I have a washing machine and a portable heater/air conditioner that I need to get rid of. Can I take them to the Hanes Mill Road landfill or must I go to 3RC EnviroStation?
— R.G.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that both items are white goods and should be disposed of at the Hanes Mill Road landfill.
White goods include such appliances as stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, fireplace inserts and oil or wood heaters.
According to marketbusinessnews.com white goods got its name because for many years appliances were only available in white.
For more information about what can go to the landfill, go to www.cityofws.org/1281/White-Goods-Scrap-Tires-Other-Wastes.
Q: I received a sweepstakes offer with the title "Sweepstakes Audit Bureau" which offered $12,000,000. The entry data claim form requested that I send a $5 fee for Research and Data Processing. I have never heard of this sweepstake and especially one asking for money, so I believe this was a scam. Am I correct?
— S.M.
Answer: Yes, anytime you are asked to send money to receive a prize, it's a scam, according to Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.
Yates also had some information about the Sweepstakes Audit Bureau.
"We are reporting that the company is part of a larger business, Emerson Publishing. Emerson has earned an F rating with BBB, in part for not modifying all their advertising to meet the BBB Code of Advertising. Based on the ad review, they've been using the same advertising you received for 12 years."
Pancake Jamboree update
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has announced that, although their jamboree this year was "toast," (postponed) they will resume the tradition.
The jamboree will be held March 4, 2022, at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
All you can eat pancakes and sausage will be served continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the jamboree will benefit the club's programs for children in the area.
