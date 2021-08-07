Ask SAM: I got a scam call from someone who said they were a deputy

Q: Is Bobby Kimbrough aware that someone, who identifies himself as being from the sheriff's department, is making calls to households and asking for donations? I always hang up; however, in a week or two they will call again. Can this be stopped?

— R.J.

Answer: Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said that sheriff's officials know about the problem.

“We are aware that scammers often identify themselves as FCSO deputies and make a variety of other false claims.

“Unfortunately, many scams originate in other jurisdictions (if not overseas) and are therefore challenging to investigate and prosecute. That being said, we remind community members of the following important facts:

• We will never call you and request your personal and financial information, or to collect payment over the phone.

• We never want to see our community members bullied into giving their hard-earned money to scammers.

• We never dismiss a warrant for arrest in exchange for payment.

• We never make phone calls to collect money on behalf of the Office of Sheriff.