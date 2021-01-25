Ask SAM: I got an email from the "Post Office." Is this a scam?

For more information about these kinds of fraudulent emails, go to www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails.

In addition, customers who have questions about scams or would like to report a possible scam can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or making a report online at www.uspis.gov.

Q: The Mega Million jackpot total was $1.05 Billion when the purse was finally won. The winner opted for the $746 million. Who gets the $300 million difference, $1.05 billion less the cash payout of $746 million?

A.H.

Answer: Lottery winners have two options for how their prize is paid to them. One is an annuity, which would be paid over time and would indeed be about $1.05 billion.

If the winners takes the lump sum, though, it's worth less. That's because the smaller amount is what is in the jackpot on the day of drawing.

Van Denton a spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery, explained to SAM how each option works.