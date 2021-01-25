Ask SAM: I got an email from the "Post Office." Is this a scam?

Q: I received the following, very official-looking email from the United States Postal Service: Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to deliver your parcel 1700800752215642. Currently, your parcel is being stored in our local depot. Reschedule Delivery. When I go to official USPS website and put in the tracking number, I get "Status Not Available." When I click on "reschedule delivery," I am told $1-$2 in postage is due before I can receive the package. Also, I noticed the email return address is: USPS <simon85@live.co.uk>. Is this just a scam?
J.M.
Answer: It is a scam and you were right to question it.
Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, gave SAM some tips for spotting a postal scam and what to do if you think you received a scam email or letter.
“The U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes involving the mail, are aware of the circulation of a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials including the Postmaster General," Bogenberger said. "Please know USPS officials would never reach out directly to consumers and ask for money or Personal Identifying Information (PII).
If you receive an email regarding a package delivery failure, or any email that seems fake from the Postal Service, forward it to spam@uspis.gov, and then delete the email.
For more information about these kinds of fraudulent emails, go to www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails.
In addition, customers who have questions about scams or would like to report a possible scam can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or making a report online at www.uspis.gov.
Q: The Mega Million jackpot total was $1.05 Billion when the purse was finally won. The winner opted for the $746 million. Who gets the $300 million difference, $1.05 billion less the cash payout of $746 million?
A.H.
Answer: Lottery winners have two options for how their prize is paid to them. One is an annuity, which would be paid over time and would indeed be about $1.05 billion.
If the winners takes the lump sum, though, it's worth less. That's because the smaller amount is what is in the jackpot on the day of drawing.
Van Denton a spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery, explained to SAM how each option works.
“A Mega Millions jackpot winner may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment (cash option)," Denton said. "For the annuity, the annual payments increase by 5%. The cash value option, in general, is the amount of money required to be in the jackpot prize pool, on the day of the drawing, to fund the estimated jackpot annuity prize as annual payments are made over 29 years.”
Power Ball is similar. Denton also pointed out that as of Monday morning, the Michigan winner had yet to come forth, so it’s not known which option they will choose. The winner lives in Novi, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. Michigan is a state that does not allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.
We've hear from another upcoming shredding event. Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
The next update will be Feb. 5.
