Ask SAM: I got my property tax bill after the appeal deadline, what can I do?

Q: We recently received our property tax bill for our 31-year-old house. The value had increased by 20%. Since we had not made any improvements or additions to our home I called the Forsyth County tax office to inquire about the large increase. I was told a letter had been sent out in June stating a deadline to appeal our property tax bill if we felt it was too high. We never received this letter. The deadline to appeal had passed by the time we received the property tax bill. I was told I would have to pay the bill. It seems unfair for us not to have an avenue for an appeal when we never received the letter. Is there anything we can do to appeal this significate increase?
L.M.
Answer: John Burgiss, the Forsyth County tax accessor/collector explained that "Forsyth County did conduct a county-wide reappraisal for the 2021 year. All 170,000+ real estate parcels were appraised with new values that reflect the real estate market as of January 1, 2021.
"The value of a house can and does change in value, regardless of the presence or absence, of updates, additions or improvements. Appraisers learn from and understand the real estate market by observing and analyzing sales of similar property compared to yours. New value notices are created and mailed by our office, informing property owners of their newly appraised value for tax purposes, how to obtain specific information regarding the appraisal of your property and others, as well as identifying an appeal deadline.
"If a property owner feels their value is unfair, we encourage and welcome such appeals. Forsyth County's appeal volume for the 2021 reappraisal stands right at 4%. If a statutory appeal deadline is missed, the property owner may appeal in the following year (beginning January 1, 2022), with the appeal result only affecting that year, and the following years of the remaining reappraisal cycle.
"Even though it is too late to appeal your value for the 2021 tax year, we welcome the opportunity to explain your new value, and also demonstrate how other similar properties are appraised. Please feel free to contact us at 336-703-2300, or in person at the Forsyth County Government Center located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston Salem.
"Further information regarding property values, sales information, forms, and tax bill research and payments can be found on our website https://www.forsyth.cc/Tax/."
Downtown lane to be closed this week
The block of Marshall Street between Fifth and Fourth streets downtown will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9 a.m. Monday to allow a contractor to work on a building.
Work is scheduled to be completed and all lanes reopened by 5 p.m. Friday.
Motorists should be prepared for delays and consider alternative routes.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101