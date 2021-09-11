Ask SAM: I got my property tax bill after the appeal deadline, what can I do?

Q: We recently received our property tax bill for our 31-year-old house. The value had increased by 20%. Since we had not made any improvements or additions to our home I called the Forsyth County tax office to inquire about the large increase. I was told a letter had been sent out in June stating a deadline to appeal our property tax bill if we felt it was too high. We never received this letter. The deadline to appeal had passed by the time we received the property tax bill. I was told I would have to pay the bill. It seems unfair for us not to have an avenue for an appeal when we never received the letter. Is there anything we can do to appeal this significate increase?