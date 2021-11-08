Ask SAM: I got packs of greeting cards from charities, do I have to pay for them?

Q: I’m receiving Christmas cards from different organizations. I did not request cards nor do I want the cards. Do I have to return or pay for the cards?

Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization send you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.

“Whatever you do, don’t pay for it — and don’t get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep,” said the USPS.

The Federal Trade Commission said that “charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”

You may want to check with nearby retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards or you can put them in the recycling bin.