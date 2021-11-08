Ask SAM: I got packs of greeting cards from charities, do I have to pay for them?

Q: I’m receiving Christmas cards from different organizations. I did not request cards nor do I want the cards. Do I have to return or pay for the cards?
A.M.
Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization send you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.
“Whatever you do, don’t pay for it — and don’t get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep,” said the USPS.
The Federal Trade Commission said that “charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”
You may want to check with nearby retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards or you can put them in the recycling bin.
Q: I watch Fox News a lot, especially the “The Five” at 5 p.m. I haven’t seen Juan Williams on there in a long time. He was the only black host on “The Five.” Does he still work at Fox?
G.S.
Answer: According to foxnews.com, “Juan Williams currently serves as a senior political analyst, appearing across FOX News Channel’s (FNC) daytime and primetime programming. Williams joined the network as a contributor in 1997.”
In May, Williams announced on the air that he was leaving Fox News’s talk show, “The Five.”
USA Today reported that Williams’s reason for leaving was because the show was going back to in-studio broadcasting in New York and also his experience with COVID last winter.
“It’s time now for One More Thing and I have an announcement. This is my last day hosting ‘The Five.’ COVID taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in D.C.,” the newspaper reported that Williams told viewers.
The hosts of “The Five” are currently Greg Gutfield, Dana Perino, and Jesse Watters.
Q: My son made an appointment to get a COVID test at Novant Health Urgent Care on Miller Street and they wanted to charge him $135; yet he could go out to the Novant Health Screening Center in the old Sears store and get it for free. Why the difference?
B.D.
Answer: A spokesperson for Novant said that the difference may have to do with insurance coverage.
“The diagnostic test costs $79-$158, depending on where you get it. Most medical insurance plans cover the costs for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19, but check with your insurance provider in advance to be sure.
“Your plan may include out-of-pocket costs such as a deductible or copayment. Novant Health covers the testing fee for those who are uninsured” the spokesperson said.
Applications acceptedThe Winston-Salem Fire Department is accepting applications through Sunday for its next recruit training class. Applicants accepted for training receive pay and benefits during the six-month training academy.
Pay during training ranges from $37,590 to $41,349 a year, depending upon education. The salary increases to a range of $39,469 to $43,416 upon graduation and certification as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.
For more information and to apply, go to CityofWSfire.org and click on the Fire Jobs link.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101