Ask SAM: I had a difficult time getting refunds from medical providers

Q: I've recently had several instances where medical providers (Novant members and a dental office) had us pay upfront for services and afterwards, upon seeing the insurance statements, I realized that we have overpaid by hundreds of dollars. In one case (dental office) it took five requests over the course of six months to get a refund. For one of the incidents involving a Novant member, a customer-service agent told me that they do not refund the money unless it is requested. So is Novant's policy to keep overcharged patients' money unless they request a refund?
G.S.
Answer: Megan Rivers, a spokeswoman at Novant, explained how the medical group handles refunds for patients.
“Many factors affect a patient’s out-of-pocket costs for a visit or procedure, including their insurance plan, deductible, copay and annual income if they don't have insurance coverage.
“When a patient goes to a clinic, or to the emergency room, they will typically owe a copay or coinsurance, depending on their insurance provider.
“If a copay or coinsurance is not collected at the time of service, we will send the patient a statement once the insurance provider processes the claim.
“It is Novant Health’s policy to refund an overpayment for copay or coinsurance.
“Refunds are issued automatically if the patient does not have any outstanding balances.
“If there is an outstanding balance, our customer-service team informs the patient that the overpayment will be applied to this balance.
“Novant Health has financial navigators available to help all patients better understand their healthcare expenses, including what financial assistance is available.
“To contact a financial navigator, please call 1-888-277-3901, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Q: Some friends and I were talking recently and wondered who you call if a wild animal gets inside your house?
J.F.
Answer: Christina Howell, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told us what to do and whom to call if a squirrel or opossum comes in.
“If the animal is in your living space and you can identify where it is, please call the FCSO non-emergency number at 336-727-2112. Calls for all of our divisions are dispatched from the same number.
“Explain to the dispatcher what the situation is, what type of animal it is and where the animal is located, and a Deputy will be assigned to respond and assist.
“If you have not actually seen the animal, or it is not in the living space (e.g. it is instead in the attic or a crawlspace), then you will need to call an exterminator.
“Our deputies do not have the equipment to enter these spaces, plus we have a consistently high volume of calls for service for both animal-related and other types of calls.”
Q: I am concerned about two cars parked at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Valley Road for at least three weeks. Is this allowed? One appears to have no tags on; the other does.
D.H.
Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained what to do in this situation.
“The best solution is to call WSPD's non-emergency number (336-773-7700). An officer will be dispatched to determine if it's a violation of city ordinance or any other laws.
“If there is a violation, the car will be stickered or towed, depending on the violation.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101