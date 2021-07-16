Ask SAM: I had a difficult time getting refunds from medical providers

“Refunds are issued automatically if the patient does not have any outstanding balances.

“If there is an outstanding balance, our customer-service team informs the patient that the overpayment will be applied to this balance.

“Novant Health has financial navigators available to help all patients better understand their healthcare expenses, including what financial assistance is available.

“To contact a financial navigator, please call 1-888-277-3901, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Q: Some friends and I were talking recently and wondered who you call if a wild animal gets inside your house?

J.F.

Answer: Christina Howell, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told us what to do and whom to call if a squirrel or opossum comes in.

“If the animal is in your living space and you can identify where it is, please call the FCSO non-emergency number at 336-727-2112. Calls for all of our divisions are dispatched from the same number.