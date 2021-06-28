Ask SAM: I had the J and J vaccine, should I have one of the two-shot vaccines that is more effective?

Q: I have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is 63% effective against COVID-19. Now that there is a surplus of vaccines, would it be possible for me to also get one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are 94% effective? If so, how would I go about doing that?

W.S.

Answer: Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director, said that it is not recommended to receive more than one complete COVID-19 vaccination series if you have had a single, valid vaccination series of either a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine.

“A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen vaccine,” Dancy said.

Q: I am writing on behalf of several senior citizens who have been receiving phone calls for someone who says they are with the Social Security Investigation Agency and need to speak to someone as soon as possible. They don’t leave a name or callback number. Is this a scam?

C.F.