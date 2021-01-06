Ask SAM: I had to switch banks. What will happen to my stimulus check?

Q: I was one of the Suntrust customers that was sent to First Horizon Bank as part of the BB&T-Suntrust merger. Because the merger happened after the first stimulus payment, how will we be affected with the second check?
Answer: Beth Ardoin, the senior executive vice president and chief communications officer at First Horizon explained how it will work: “We have been informed that the IRS uses the bank account information from 2019 and/or 2018 tax returns. With the divestiture, the IRS does not have new First Horizon account and routing number information on record. The IRS is not currently accepting changes from the bank or individuals. Therefore, the IRS will attempt to direct deposit each payment to the bank account of record, when it is rejected, the IRS will send a paper check. The IRS has not yet provided how long it will take to process and mail the paper check. Communication to this affect will be going out to clients with additional information as it becomes available. We encourage clients to continue checking the First Horizon website and IRS website for updates.”
Q: Did the football players opting out of playing in the Orange Bowl, go to the Orange Bowl? If so, who paid for their trip?
Answer: Jeremy Sharpe, the director of football communications and branding, for the University of North Carolina said, “No, they did not travel to the Orange Bowl.”
Friends of Central Library is seeking book donations
The Friends of Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, is seeking donations of books and other media for its ongoing lobby book sale area and 2021 BIG Book Sales. All donations benefit the Central Library Collections and various programs, such as the Children’s and Teen’s Summer Reading Programs and the Junior Library Guild Subscriptions. The group needs gently used books, DVDs, CD’s and other media in good condition. Of special interest are history and military books, biographies, literary classics, NC and regional titles, children’s books, academic books, current text books and more. Donations are tax deductible and receipts are provided upon request. Books may be dropped off in bags or boxes at the first floor information desk Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, larger donations and special collections please email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888 or 336-761-0736.
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no co-pay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.
- Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
- Noon-3 p.m. Monday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
- Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
