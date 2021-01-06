Ask SAM: I had to switch banks. What will happen to my stimulus check?

Q: I was one of the Suntrust customers that was sent to First Horizon Bank as part of the BB&T-Suntrust merger. Because the merger happened after the first stimulus payment, how will we be affected with the second check?

Answer: Beth Ardoin, the senior executive vice president and chief communications officer at First Horizon explained how it will work: “We have been informed that the IRS uses the bank account information from 2019 and/or 2018 tax returns. With the divestiture, the IRS does not have new First Horizon account and routing number information on record. The IRS is not currently accepting changes from the bank or individuals. Therefore, the IRS will attempt to direct deposit each payment to the bank account of record, when it is rejected, the IRS will send a paper check. The IRS has not yet provided how long it will take to process and mail the paper check. Communication to this affect will be going out to clients with additional information as it becomes available. We encourage clients to continue checking the First Horizon website and IRS website for updates.”