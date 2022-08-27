Ask SAM: I haven't gotten my federal tax refund yet, why?

Q: We submitted our joint federal income paper tax return back in February of this year. When I go online to check on our return, it will not give any information as to why we have not received our refund of $1,332.66. I've also tried calling to no avail. August is almost over. Do you have any information on why it is taking so long?

L.G.

Answer: The IRS will not discuss individual taxpayer problems, but according to the IRS website, most people who file electronically have their refund within 21 calendar days. People who file a paper return can expect it to take six months or more before their return is processed and any refund issued.

Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, said in her mid-year report to Congress recently that the IRS had about 21.3 million paper tax returns waiting to be processed at the end of May.

"The IRS has said it is aiming to crush the backlogged inventory this year, and I hope it succeeds," Collins wrote. "Unfortunately, at this point the backlog is still crushing the IRS, its employees, and most importantly, taxpayers. As such, the agency is continuing to explore additional processing strategies."

It comes down to not having enough people to process the returns in a timely manner.

Stacy Engle, a spokesperson with the IRS, told SAM, “The IRS understands the importance of timely processing of tax returns and refund issuance. We are continuing to reroute tax returns and taxpayer correspondence from locations that are behind to locations where more staff is available, and we are taking other actions to minimize any delays. Tax returns are opened and processed in the order received.”

Q: I purchased less than $20 gas using my credit/debit card at an Exxon Station recently. My card has $175.00 pending for this purchase. I normally get B.P. but this was cheaper, this has never happened before. What's happening?

D.S.

Answer: It’s called a pre-authorization hold and gas stations do it to prevent fraud. Here’s an explanation from a recent AARP magazine article about the practice.

“If you’re using a credit or debit card for payment, you may be shocked to learn there’s a pre-authorization amount placed on your credit or debit card. It’s a common practice among gas stations, but one that’s not well known among many consumers.”

The gas station owner wants to make sure there is enough money in the account to cover the transaction, because swiping your card before you pump the gas, they have no idea whether you can pay for the gas.

“A gas station could place a $50 hold when authorizing your card purchase for $20 worth of gas. With gas prices up 46 percent in the past year, the hold may be even higher. Gas stations want to make it as easy as possible for you to get gas. If they set the hold too low, you may have to engage in more than one transaction to fill up, which could lead to frustration.

“It’s important to note that while gas stations set the pre-authorization amount, the card issuers determine how long the hold stays on your account. The hold can last up to 72 hours,” according to the article.

To avoid the hold you can pay with cash. Or pay inside and put in the debit card PIN, the hold should clear once the transaction is complete.