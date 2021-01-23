Ask SAM: I haven't received my W-2 yet

Q: We have still not received our W-2 from the state as retired North Carolina teachers. I was under the impression they had to be in our hands by the last day of December.
— E. M.
Answer: The IRS said that this year W-2 forms should be available to workers by Feb. 1. A 2015 law requires that employers file all wage forms by Jan. 31. This year, because Jan. 31 is on a Sunday, the due date is Feb. 1.
Q: What has happened to all the birds that were in our yard? Up to two days ago, our backyard feeder was busy all day. Now, nothing. Could it be weather or nesting? Even the cardinals who “live” nearby are missing.
— C.S.
Answer: Ron Morris, birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal had a few ideas on what could be causing the disappearance.
“There are a couple of possibilities. It certainly could be the weather. Saturday’s predicted high temperature was 10 degrees colder than Friday’s. Birds can sense changes in barometric pressure and often move out in anticipation of foul weather. If that’s the issue, they will return in a few days.
"Another possibility is that a Cooper’s Hawk has arrived in your neighborhood. Coops specialize in preying on small birds which will lie low until the hawk moves on.
“Very few birds nest this early in the year and they aren’t the kinds you would see at your feeder — birds such as the Great horned Owl.”
Q: Is the Winston-Salem Fire Department going to build a fire station on Bethel Methodist Church Road, off Burke Mill Road? When will it be complete?
— R.G.
Answer: Yes, there is a new fire station coming to the west side of Winston-Salem. Assistant Chief Harry Brown gave us the construction timeframe and other information.
“The City of Winston-Salem will construct Fire Station 13 at 2110 Bethel Methodist Church Lane. Construction will likely begin this spring and the facility will take approximately 14 months to complete.”
“The station will house a single engine company and three firefighters on a 24/7/365 basis. Fire Station 13’s anticipated response area will include Hanes Mall Boulevard, South Strafford Road, Burke Mill Road, portions of Silas Creek Parkway, portions of I-40 East/West bound, and portions of US 421 North/Southbound.”
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no copay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon-3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
