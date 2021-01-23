Ask SAM: I haven't received my W-2 yet

Q: We have still not received our W-2 from the state as retired North Carolina teachers. I was under the impression they had to be in our hands by the last day of December.

— E. M.

Answer: The IRS said that this year W-2 forms should be available to workers by Feb. 1. A 2015 law requires that employers file all wage forms by Jan. 31. This year, because Jan. 31 is on a Sunday, the due date is Feb. 1.

Q: What has happened to all the birds that were in our yard? Up to two days ago, our backyard feeder was busy all day. Now, nothing. Could it be weather or nesting? Even the cardinals who “live” nearby are missing.

— C.S.

Answer: Ron Morris, birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal had a few ideas on what could be causing the disappearance.

“There are a couple of possibilities. It certainly could be the weather. Saturday’s predicted high temperature was 10 degrees colder than Friday’s. Birds can sense changes in barometric pressure and often move out in anticipation of foul weather. If that’s the issue, they will return in a few days.