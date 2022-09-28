Ask SAM: I need help getting rid of yellow jackets

Q: There are yellow jackets inside of the siding on the outside of my house. How can I get rid of them?

R.F.

Answer: Phyllis Smith, a natural resources and environmental systems extension agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County center, gave us some information and advice on dealing with yellow jackets. She also provided some do's and don’ts.

“Yellow jackets typically nest in the ground, but there are always exceptions to the rule. They will take advantage of other hollow spaces to construct a paper nest that may eventually house thousands of insects,” she said.

Carefully look around your house for cracks in siding, doors and windows. Also make sure that doors and windows close tightly to keep bugs and other animals out.

“Cracks can be filled with a good quality silicone caulk product or with expanding spray foam insulation. Feral honey bee colonies will also take up residence behind siding, so I always recommend getting a positive identification prior to taking action,” Smith said.

If you are not sure what the insects are, Forsyth County residents can call Smith at 336-703-2858 or email her at pbsmith4@ncsu.edu, or you can also text her at 336-757-0455 and she will help identify what kind of insect you’re dealing with.

“If the insects are honey bees the homeowner can be put in touch with local experienced beekeepers that can remove the hive without killing the honey bees. If the insects are yellow jackets or hornets it will probably require professional assistance from a qualified pest control company if the colony is living within a dwelling,” Smith said.

“If it's determined that the homeowner is indeed dealing with yellow jackets, they might consider just waiting things out, unless the yellow jackets are finding their way indoors, or presenting an immediate threat to people or pets.

“Now that we are into the fall season, yellow jacket colonies are busy producing new queens that will leave the colony and go elsewhere to hibernate over the winter. As long as the old colony is sufficiently exposed to cold weather it will eventually die out and the old nest will not be used the following year,” she said.

“This is the time of year when yellow jacket colonies are at their largest and people tend to put out traps because they are seeing so many. But traps only affect a small percentage of the population and the population will continue to grow as long as there's an egg-laying queen present.

“My advice is to put out traps in the early spring to potentially trap emerging queens or young colonies. For more advice on treating ground-dwelling colonies please click on https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/yellowjackets, but as a disclaimer, I do not personally recommend the use of Sevin dust due to its toxicity to honey bees.

“Aerosol sprays labeled for hornets and wasps are generally quicker and tend to stay on target better. These sprays can shoot 10-15 feet to be directed into the entrance, but even at this distance personal protection equipment (goggles, gloves, long sleeves, shirt tucked in, etc.) is necessary. In contrast to the advice in the link, I do not advise treating at night. Stinging insects are strongly attracted to any source of light, and it would be difficult to treat at night without the aid of a flashlight. Instead, treat at dusk, or better yet early in the morning when it's still cool.

“Never pour gasoline into a nest opening,” Smith said.