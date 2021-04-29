Ask SAM: I ordered stamps, but they haven't arrived

Q: I ordered two books of stamps on April 2. I sent a check for $22, and my check was received for payment by my bank on April 12. I still have not received my stamps. How long does it take to get stamps by mail?
N.G.
Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman with the U.S. Postal Service, said you can check on the status of a stamp order by phone or email.
“If stamp orders have not arrived within 15 days from when the order was received by USPS, customers should contact USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services at 800-782-6724 or sfsdelivery.confirmation@usps.gov,” he said.
Taxpayer assistance
The Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent arm of the IRS, is available to help taxpayers who are having issues with the IRS.
According to their website, some returns are taking six to eight weeks to be processed because about 30 million returns have been placed in suspended status and have to be manually processed, delaying refunds being issued.
"Typically, the IRS processes electronic returns and pays refunds within 21 days of receipt. However, the high volume of 2020 tax returns being filed daily, backlog of unprocessed 2019 paper tax returns, IRS resource issues, and technology problems are causing delays. This is due, in part, to the IRS’s need to manually verify large numbers of Refund Recovery Credits (RRCs), as well as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Advance Child Tax Credit (ACTC) 2019 adjusted income lookback claims," the agency said.
A spokesman for the agency said people can find out if their return has been suspended by either calling 800-829-1040 and following the prompts or you can contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service office in Greensboro at 4905 Koger Boulevard, Suite 102, Mail Stop 1, Greensboro, NC 27407, 336-574-6119.
The TAS can tell you what the status of your return is, but may be limited in its ability to speed up the process.
This year the tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17.
For more information about the TAS, go to www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/
Free pet food distribution
There will be a free pet food distribution event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the following locations in Winston-Salem: Salem Chapel, 610 Coliseum Drive; and the Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Drive.
Low cost spay/neuter vouchers will also be available. This event is for people who are experiencing financial difficulty due to COVID or other circumstances and need help feeding their pets.
The distribution is sponsored by Carolina Services of the Triad, Absolute Clean Carpets, AARFWS, Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina, and Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry.
For more information, call Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina at 336-462-8232.
Shredding Saturday
• Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a stay in your car shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Bring all your old papers. Volunteers will take the papers from your car. The cost is $5 per box.
• Home Moravian Church will have a drive-thru shredding event in the parking lot of the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds will benefit world mission projects. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested. Documents and computer hardware will be shredded.
