Ask SAM: I ordered stamps, but they haven't arrived

Q: I ordered two books of stamps on April 2. I sent a check for $22, and my check was received for payment by my bank on April 12. I still have not received my stamps. How long does it take to get stamps by mail?

N.G.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman with the U.S. Postal Service, said you can check on the status of a stamp order by phone or email.

“If stamp orders have not arrived within 15 days from when the order was received by USPS, customers should contact USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services at 800-782-6724 or sfsdelivery.confirmation@usps.gov,” he said.

Taxpayer assistance

The Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent arm of the IRS, is available to help taxpayers who are having issues with the IRS.

According to their website, some returns are taking six to eight weeks to be processed because about 30 million returns have been placed in suspended status and have to be manually processed, delaying refunds being issued.