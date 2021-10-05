Ask SAM: I received a mailer to update my voter registration, is there a problem?

Q: On Thursday, my house in Walkertown was infested with several huge birds. At first they were all over my sunroom roof and garage roof, which I thought they would damage. Before I knew it there were at least 15 of them. The birds were big and looked almost like a vulture and about the size of a thin turkey. They were black with a large wing span. I have lived at this address for more than 25 years and have never seen anything like it. Eventually they flew off and later that evening I saw one more flying over my yard and I was afraid they were coming back. It reminded me of the old Alfred Hitchcock movie, “The Birds.” Was this some sort of possible migration?