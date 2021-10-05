Ask SAM: I received a mailer to update my voter registration, is there a problem?

Q: I recently received a mailer that suggested that my voter registration was not up to date. A form was enclosed to fill out. This is the second voter registration update form I’ve recently received. How can I be sure that there are no problems with my registration?
M.W.
Answer: There are many groups out there that want to make sure people are registered to vote or their voter registration is up to date. These groups include political parties and organizations that have a goal of increasing the number of voters in various demographics.
It was interesting to note that the mailer M.W. received was addressed to M.W. or Current Resident, which makes it seem a little less personal.
Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said he is not familiar with the one you sent pictures of, but he has seen similar ones in the past.
The bottom line is that if you have been voting regularly and you have not changed your address or had any other changes, your registration should be fine, he said.
You can check your registration online at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
If you need to change your registration you can that online, as well, go to https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/updating-registration.
Q: On Thursday, my house in Walkertown was infested with several huge birds. At first they were all over my sunroom roof and garage roof, which I thought they would damage. Before I knew it there were at least 15 of them. The birds were big and looked almost like a vulture and about the size of a thin turkey. They were black with a large wing span. I have lived at this address for more than 25 years and have never seen anything like it. Eventually they flew off and later that evening I saw one more flying over my yard and I was afraid they were coming back. It reminded me of the old Alfred Hitchcock movie, “The Birds.” Was this some sort of possible migration?
R.G.
Answer: Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal had a good idea your avian friends.
“They could have been vultures. Both Black Vultures and Turkey Vultures are common in this area. They don't migrate in groups but they very often roost in groups.
“Hopefully, they won't stick around your house, as they can be quite messy.
“I once saw a flock roosting on a hospital in Forsyth County. It didn't look like a good advertisement for the hospital.”
Q: Has Lauren Walsh departed WXII?
J.L.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager at WXII said Walsh is still at the station.
“She’s been enjoying some vacation time now that John Johnson has joined us.”
Prescription drug disposal event
If you have consumer drugs you want to get rid of, a drive-thru event to collect expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Inmar Intelligence parking lot, 635 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off their prescription medications for disposal. The event is sponsor by Inmar Intelligence, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
