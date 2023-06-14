Q: I received a text last week, supposedly from the Census Bureau, saying it needs my help to understand current challenges. There was a link in the text. I haven’t clicked on that, as I don’t know if it’s legitimate. I remember being mailed a lengthy survey after the 2020 Census, asking for all kinds of financial and neighborhood information. I completed it and sent it back in. I got a reminder text the other day. Can you tell me what this is about? — K.S.

Answer: The text you received is from the U.S. Census Bureau, a spokesperson for the bureau said. It is for the Household Pulse Survey, one of the ongoing surveys that the census bureau uses between the every 10-year census, that most people are familiar with.

The bureau said that “the Household Pulse Survey was designed to deploy quickly and efficiently, collecting data to measure household experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has evolved to include content on other emergent social and economic issues facing households. Data will be disseminated in near real-time to inform federal and state action.”

For more information about the various surveys, go to www.census.gov/programs-surveys/surveyhelp.html.

Q: Do you know when they might pave Josephine Boyd Boulevard in Greensboro near Grimsley High School? They changed the name a couple of years ago. The road has many potholes and uneven surfaces. — M.T.

Answer: Nathanael Moore, the street maintenance and operations manager for the City of Greensboro, explained what is going on with Josephine Boyd Boulevard.

“That section is not identified in our current 2023 resurfacing contract. We are in the process of prioritizing roadways for our future resurfacing contracts now,” Moore said.

Update on when WXII stopped signing off

Chris Runge, a former anchor at WXII, sent us his remembrances of those days.

“I read with great interest your column about WXII’s sign-off and the National Anthem. I thought you might like to know the exact date. I was working for WXII when we started programming 24 hours a day. It began on November 4, 1991, with the debut of NBC News Nightside.

“Nightside was an attempt by NBC to compete with CBS and ABC in news during the very early morning hours. It was actually their second attempt.

“NBC News Overnight aired in the early 1980s and developed a cult-like following but was canceled after a year and a half. The program aired a bit earlier and was shorter and WXII still signed off after it aired.

“With the addition of the longer Nightside in 1991, we stayed on all night and aired reruns and infomercials. There was no need for a sign-off,” Runge said.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.