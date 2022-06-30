Ask SAM: I received something I didn't order. Do I have to pay for it?

Q: Recently we had a package delivered containing a product that we had not ordered. The delivery name and address were for a company that we owned several years ago but it is now defunct. The invoice indicates that it was charged to a credit card account that we no longer have. Is this some sort of convoluted scam? We have never had any use for this product so certainly we would never have ordered it. What should we do with it?

A.K.

Answer: The product is yours to keep, donate or throw away. Any time you receive an item you did not order, you are under no obligation to return it or pay for it.

It could be an attempt to get personal information or to pressure you into paying for goods that you didn't order.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the investigative division of the U.S. Postal Service, says this about receiving merchandise you didn’t order:

• Don’t pay for it and don’t be talked into paying for it.

• If it was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, you can mark it, “Return to Sender” and the USPS will return at no charge.

• You can throw it away, as long as it’s not a hazard to put it in the trash.

• “If you opened it and you like it, you may keep it. By law, you may keep unsolicited merchandise and are under no obligation to pay for it,” the service said.

USPIS also advises you to change passwords, and monitor your credit report and credit card statements.

If the package was from Amazon, eBay, or another third-party seller, notify them and file a fraud report.

Q: I saw a comment on Facebook and the person said when he was 9 years old (around 1970) he was out rolling up Winston-Salem Journal newspapers at 3 a.m. and would finish his route in time to start school. Was there a minimum age requirement for newspaper delivery workers in that time period?

J.S.

Answer: Frank Clayton, who recently retired as the production manager for the Winston-Salem Journal, turned being a paper boy into a long career with the newspaper.

He said that paper carriers had to be at least 12 years old.

“In the 60’s and 70’s most newspaper carriers were kids. You had to be at least 12 to get a route in your name. Your parents had to sign the contract as well

“I started delivering around age 9 but it was as a helper to the kid who delivered on my block. I knew several kids whose younger siblings assisted in delivering newspaper.

“Papers were delivered to porches or mailboxes in those days. We also delivered morning and night. Average route was 75-90 customers back them.”

Q: There is an unoccupied house in my neighborhood where the grass has not been cut in months. The weeds are now over 4 feet high. In addition to being a terrible eyesore, I am concerned about snakes and other critters taking up residence in this jungle? Isn't this against some regulation? The home is within the city limits.

N.B.

Answer: Section 62-2.6 (a) of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code states, “Turf grasses shall not exceed eight inches in height.”

You can report the violation to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000. You can also report it through the city’s website, www.cityofws.org.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

