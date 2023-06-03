Q: Why is the entrance ramp from Salem Parkway eastbound to Interstate 74 north closed? This has been closed for several weeks with no evidence that any work is being done.

C.W.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said some work is being finished that wasn’t completed during the initial construction.

“Crews are installing a new noise wall on I-74 that was inadvertently left out of the original beltway contract. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of July, and all lanes will be re-opened.”

Q: I renewed my driver’s license online Jan. 6, 2021. Can I renew my license online when it expires in 2026? If I can’t renew it online, why not?

M.M.

Answer: No, your next license renewal must be in person, according to John Brockwell, a communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

“By statute, your reader can renew online, but only if they did not do so last time. If they did renew online last time, they will be required to visit a driver license office next time.

“If your reader is over 66 years old, they must renew at a driver license office. Again, this is by statute,” Brockwell said.

Here is the statute concerning when you can use online license renewal services:

NCGS 20-7 6 (a) 4. For a remote renewal, the most recent renewal was an in-person renewal and not a remote renewal under this subdivision.

Here is additional information about renewing your driver’s license from the NCDMV website:

You can renew your license up to six months before it expires at any NCDMV driver license office, and in many cases, online.

Licenses can be renewed online up to two years after the expiration date, otherwise renewals must be done in-person at an NCDMV office.

In some circumstance, you can’t renew your license online at all. Those include:

You have a suspended license or outstanding debt with NCDMV.

You have a restriction other than “Corrective Lenses” on your driver license and/or “24” on your full provisional license.

You need to renew a commercial driver license, regular Class A or B driver license, limited provisional license, limited learner permit or learner permit.

You have a U.S. government document indicating legal presence.

You used the online system for the previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.

Q: What are the holidays that the Winston-Salem Journal does not publish a paper?

S.R.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal does not publish a paper on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Shredding events

Right now, there are no upcoming shredding events. If your group is planning a shredding event let us know about it by emailing the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mailing it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. We will include you on future lists.