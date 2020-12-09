Ask SAM: I think I was almost a phone scam victim

Q: I received a phone call from (according to caller I/D) Cone Health. Since my wife was just treated there I decided to answer. The representative went on the question me about my supplemental Medicare insurance. When I questioned why the caller I/D said Cone Health when it was not they hung up on me. Is this a ploy that is used in order to get you to answer the phone? If so, I think the public should be aware of this.
S.V.
Answer: Good for you for challenging them. Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it appear as if it’s a legitimate number and call. Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwestern North Carolina had this to say about this scam:
“Since the caller spoofed Cone Health’s phone number, I’d say they were definitely up to no good! And I’d say your reader was hit by two scams in one call: First, they probably were going to get around to asking for his Medicare numbers. Second, the caller 'neighbor spoofed' him — using a local phone number to get him to pick up the phone. Where they failed was using Moses Cone’s number and then asking about Medicare. Fortunately your reader recognized the discrepancy but a lot of folks might not and go on to give out personal information.”
The BBB has several Scam Alerts on their website, www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/16670-a-new-kind-of-phone-scam-neighbor-spoofing and www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/14295-bbb-warning-beware-medicare-and-aca-scams-during-open-enrollment. You can also report scams to the BBB at www.bbb.org/scamtracker or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.
Q: I need to know if there is any place where my friend can get diabetic supplies such as Insulin at a reduced price. The doctors told her they had to wait to see if insurance will pay for her medicine, she is not working. She had to be rushed to the hospital last week and they put her in ICU until her blood sugar level was under control. Now she is almost in same shape and her doctor told her if it got worse to go to an urgent care or emergency department. I am trying to help her and her husband but all I can do is ask around.
V.S.
Answer: Abbey McCall, the director of community and volunteer relations at Crisis Control Ministry. Crisis explained how to get in touch her agency: “Control Ministry's Client Services team may be able to help her friend. She would need to go through a Client Services phone interview with us to see if we are able to assist her with her insulin and any other medications she needs. She will need to have a prescription for us to fill if we are able to assist. She can give us a call at 336-724-7453. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If she calls after hours or isn't able to reach us, please ask her to leave a voicemail. During the phone interview, she will share her story with us and we will ask some follow up questions. She will know within 48 hours if we are able to assist her.”
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.