Q: I need to know if there is any place where my friend can get diabetic supplies such as Insulin at a reduced price. The doctors told her they had to wait to see if insurance will pay for her medicine, she is not working. She had to be rushed to the hospital last week and they put her in ICU until her blood sugar level was under control. Now she is almost in same shape and her doctor told her if it got worse to go to an urgent care or emergency department. I am trying to help her and her husband but all I can do is ask around.

Answer: Abbey McCall, the director of community and volunteer relations at Crisis Control Ministry. Crisis explained how to get in touch her agency: “Control Ministry's Client Services team may be able to help her friend. She would need to go through a Client Services phone interview with us to see if we are able to assist her with her insulin and any other medications she needs. She will need to have a prescription for us to fill if we are able to assist. She can give us a call at 336-724-7453. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If she calls after hours or isn't able to reach us, please ask her to leave a voicemail. During the phone interview, she will share her story with us and we will ask some follow up questions. She will know within 48 hours if we are able to assist her.”